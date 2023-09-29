The Elder Scrolls: Castles leaks online, but it’s not what you might think

The Elder Scrolls: Castles And appeared online, but it is not a new standard chapter of the famous Bethesda series, but rather a management mobile game somewhat similar to Fallout Shelter, only based on the Elder Scrolls fantasy setting.

In short, if you were hoping for news on The Elder Scrolls 6, know that this is not the case: the game in question is in fact a title specifically developed for mobile platforms, which places us in charge of managing a castle divided into various rooms to fill and operate to have as a sort of complex multi-level society.

In practice, it is the same well-tested mechanic as Fallout Shelter, which made Bethesda achieve notable success also in the mobile sector and whose formula has therefore been poured into this new fantasy-style context.

Available in Early Access

Although there has been no official announcement, it seems to be a title published directly by Bethesda Softworks, as also reported in the Google Play Store from where it can be downloaded in early access.

The game is not currently accessible from the Italian section of the Google Play Store, but should still be distributed shortly, considering that the available version, despite being in early access, seems decidedly close to the complete edition.

The Elder Scrolls: Castles è un free-to-play and puts us in control of a castle, trying to expand and make our dynasty increasingly stronger through a detailed management of every aspect of the castle, which apparently is characterized by a large amount of different activities within it.