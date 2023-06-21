Home » The defender is a legend! He surpassed Rosický and Koller. That is probably not possible, laughs Cech
Sports

The defender is a legend! He surpassed Rosický and Koller. That is probably not possible, laughs Cech

by admin

Two hundred games played in the German top flight made the former Czech representative Pavel Kadeřábek a legend of the Bundesliga Hoffenheim. He has a privileged position in the club, he is respected by the management and the fans. And the thirty-one-year-old defender admits in the Přímák program that he thoroughly enjoys everything. “It’s amazing when you last in the club for such a long time. Regarding the starts, I got ahead of a number of Czech players, I jumped Tomáš Rosicky, Honza Koller, I’m getting close to Mirek Kadlec. There are only six names in front of me,” he declares enthusiastically.

See also  Azzurri, Della Volpe could do it Molluso finds Alio again

You may also like

Wimbledon caused a ruckus. Fans and Murray’s family...

Missing girl in Florence, new strategy for Kata:...

European Games: World champion duo has to take...

20 million and bonus to Empoli. Transfer market...

Tennis: Federer pays tribute to Djokovic, “it’s incredible”...

Birmingham Classic: Harriet Dart beats Anhelina Kalinina to...

Beierl is looking for a new pusher by...

«Our Olympics begins now»- breaking latest news

Know your shame and be brave!The National Football...

2023 NBA free agency tracker: Celtics, Clips, Wiz...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy