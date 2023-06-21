The defender is a legend! He surpassed Rosický and Koller. That is probably not possible, laughs Cech

Two hundred games played in the German top flight made the former Czech representative Pavel Kadeřábek a legend of the Bundesliga Hoffenheim. He has a privileged position in the club, he is respected by the management and the fans. And the thirty-one-year-old defender admits in the Přímák program that he thoroughly enjoys everything. “It’s amazing when you last in the club for such a long time. Regarding the starts, I got ahead of a number of Czech players, I jumped Tomáš Rosicky, Honza Koller, I’m getting close to Mirek Kadlec. There are only six names in front of me,” he declares enthusiastically.

