Square Enix released “Star Ranger 2” remake “Star Ranger 2 R” | 4Gamers

Square Enix released the remake of “Star Ocean The Second Story R” (STAR ​​OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R) on the Nintendo Direct yesterday (21).

Released on the PlayStation in 1998, it is the second installment in the RPG series “Star Ranger”, which has adventures in the galaxy. An RPG that unfolds magnificent love and courage on the stage of the universe. The work contains elements such as “dual protagonist system”, “3D battle”, “skill system”, “private action”, “multiple endings”, so it is called a new era RPG and is widely praised by players.

Later, in 2008, an evolutionary version of “STAR OCEAN Second Evolution” was launched on the PSP. He has also made comics and produced TV animation “STAR OCEAN EX”, etc., actively developing across media. And launched the sequel “STAR OCEAN BLUE SPHERE” in GAME BOY COLOR, which is the most popular work in the series.

In the remake, players can manipulate pixel characters from the past and adventure in a 3D world that can move 360° in all directions. This game uses a real-time combat action system, which can easily activate skills with just one button. Many new elements have also been added, such as continuous attacks that can stun the enemy, or partners who are not in the team will also chase the enemy, allowing for more strategic battles.

In terms of dubbing, the voices of operable characters are newly recorded, achieving the effect that was not achieved on PS1, and the voices of all events are recorded by “original dubbing actors”. And it also supports switching the voice of the PSP version. You can freely switch the voice of “each character” on the status screen in the game at any time, and you can play with the voice version you like.

In the music part, all the music in this work has been re-arranged by the original composer “Sakura Niwa”. The music that players are familiar with will become more novel and gorgeous. In addition, brand new music was produced for some boss battles, and was actually recorded by a professional orchestra.

“Star Knight 2 R” is expected to be released on Nintendo Switch, PS4/PS5, and PC (Steam) on November 2, 2023 (Steam is 3 days), supporting Traditional Chinese.

