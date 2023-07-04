The defender of the trophy had to work, but she is moving on. The world number one gave the canary

Alcaraz, a native of El Palmar, had ten aces in the match and played 38 winning balls. He managed the match against Chardy, who is ranked 542nd in the ATP rankings and is sixteen years older, in one hour and 55 minutes. In the duel, he took the opponent’s serve seven times, lost only one himself. In the second round, he will meet another Frenchman, who comes from the pair Alexandre Müller – Arthur Rinderknech.

The match of reigning champion Rybakin was watched on the center court by the legendary Roger Federer in the company of Duchess Kate. The Swiss winner of 20 Grand Slam titles watched a commemorative film of his achievements at Wimbledon before the match in the royal box and heard the applause of 15,000 standing fans.

Defending champion Rybakin did not start the duel well, she lost her serve right at the beginning and the 49th player in the world Rogers won the first set. After that, however, the favorite and finalist of this year’s Australian Open was 100 percent on serve, won two breaks in the next two sets and celebrated advancing in one hour and 45 minutes. She also served up 12 aces.

The program in London was interrupted by rain on most of the courts, for which many Czech tennis players paid the price. The organizers have already moved the duels of Jiří Lehečka, Barbora Krejčíková, Karolína Muchová and Linda Nosková to Wednesday. The start of Petra Kvitová, Karolína Plíšková and Jiří Veselý is uncertain. Only Tomáš Macháč is certain today, who will play with the tournament twelve Briton Cameron Norrie on indoor court number 1.

WIMBLEDON (grass, subsidy 44.7 million pounds): Men: Singles – 1st round: Alcaraz (1-Sp.) – Chardy (Fr.) 6:0, 6:2, 7:5. Women: Singles – 1 . round: Rybakinová (3-Kaz.) – Rogersová (USA) 4:6, 6:1, 6:2. How are the Czech representatives doing