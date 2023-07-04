Home » White House evacuated due to dust found in the building. Then the alarm returns: “It’s cocaine”
One was enough white powder to trigger the alarm: Sunday evening, July 2, the White House was evacuated – even if for a short time – after the discovery of a suspicious substancesubsequently subjected to laboratory analyses. If it weren’t for a first preliminary test the alert had already returned, however generating another series of questions. The powder was in fact neither anthrax nor any other potential bacteriological weapon, but cocaine.

On the “accident”, reported by Washington Postinvestigations are currently underway US Secret Service, precisely because beyond the alarm back inside the White House there is someone who has introduced drugs. The Secret Service spokesman, Anthony Guglielmideclared that the suspected substance will be subjected to further verification tests and that the authorities will try to reconstruct how it arrived at the residence of the president of the United States.

The discovery triggered the security alarm and the evacuation of the building at a time when, he specified GuglielmiPresident Joe Biden it was not inside. The spokesman did not indicate the specific place in the building where the powder was found, nor the method of packaging, limiting himself to explaining that the substance was recovered during a routine check of the building.

