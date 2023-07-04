James Mangold tried to explain the meaning of the suggestive final shot of Indiana Jones and the Quadrant of Destiny, revealing the reasons that led him to conclude the last Indy adventure with that sequence. Warning: Article contains SPOILERS.

Indiana Jones and the Quadrant of Destiny – currently in theaters – marks the end of a journey that began more than forty years ago, of which he was the absolute protagonist Harrison Ford – finally ready to say goodbye to his character. James Mangold – who directed the feature film, thus taking over from Steven Spielberg – has however decided to conclude the film with a shot full of hope, on which fans have wondered for a long time, also assuming a probable return of the famous archaeologist. To explain i reasons that prompted him to insert that sequence was the same Mangoldwho also tried to answer the doubts about its meaning.

Indiana Jones and the Quadrant of Destiny – James Mangold imagines the future of Indy

The final sequence of Indiana Jones and the Quadrant of Destiny shows the exterior of the protagonist’s apartment, where the iconical hat lies on a clotheslineafter being washed. In the final seconds of the shot, but a hand grabs the hat. A sequence, therefore, from strong symbolic valuewhose message of hope was revealed by James Mangold during an interview with Entertainment Weekly:

I don’t think he will ever stop exploring. And when he grabs the hat it’s because in the first place you don’t put hats out to dry like that. And no, I don’t think she’s done. I don’t think endings indicate that a character should stop in his life. They simply indicate that he’s reached a state of grace (…) I think he’ll wake up tomorrow wanting to do something, though I doubt he’ll go back to fighting Nazis through time portals. But I perfectly imagine him and Marion going to discover some Inca excavation, or somewhere in Montana or North Dakota, where they will rent a cabin. I imagine him enjoying life as a retired archaeologist (…) he is retired as a teacher, but I don’t think he will ever stop being an obsessive student and a thinker interested in the past and future as well as science and to humanity.

Mangoldtherefore, is perfectly aware that theIndiana Jones story arc on the big screen has definitely concluded – an idea that some fans still don’t want to accept – but he is equally convinced that the story of the famous archaeologist will continue, away from prying eyes. With his evocative final shot, the director therefore simply wanted to pay homage to the adventurous and curious spirit of the character, without indicating new paths or new ways for his-impossible-return. Harrison Fordfor his latest adventure as Indy, he surrounded himself with a cast all starformed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio BanderasShaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby JonesBoyd Holbrook, Oliver Richters, Ethann Isidore, Mads Mikkelsen and from two awaited returns, Karen Allen e John Rhys-Davies – returning as Marion Ravenwood and Sallah Mohammed Faisel el-Kahir, respectively. So we just have to go to the cinema.

