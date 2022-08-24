He had flat feet and for this reason his friends made fun of him. Garrincha also had one leg shorter than the other and playmates mocked him. But they, gifted beyond measure of talent, have been able to take revenge. On gossips and on life. Garrincha is still considered the strongest right winger in the history of football and Amedeo Biavati, with his double step, is in his wake, in this special ranking he has earned at least the second place.