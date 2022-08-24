Home Sports The double step from Biavati to Ronaldo. The great inventions of Schianchi
With the 7 on his shoulders, Amedeo was a young old man: balding already at 23 years old. He played in Bologna “that tremble the world does” and in the 1930s he was the first in the history of football to code that dribbling that drives defenders crazy

He had flat feet and for this reason his friends made fun of him. Garrincha also had one leg shorter than the other and playmates mocked him. But they, gifted beyond measure of talent, have been able to take revenge. On gossips and on life. Garrincha is still considered the strongest right winger in the history of football and Amedeo Biavati, with his double step, is in his wake, in this special ranking he has earned at least the second place.

