Gas: unsustainable costs, EU roof needed

The fact remains that gas costs, continued the premier, “have reached unsustainable levels” with “peaks” more “than 10 times” compared to the “historical value. We have pushed hard at EU level for a cap on the price of gas. Some countries continue to oppose because they fear supply blocks ». But the «limits of this position» are evident: «the EU finds itself with uncertain supplies and increased costs. At the next European Council – the premier anticipated – a proposal will be presented by the commission ». “The goal of independence from Russia by 2024 is fundamental”.

Fair extra-profit taxes, don’t delay in contributing

In this phase of great uncertainty, starting with the rush of gas prices, everyone must do their part. “In this phase of the economic cycle it was right to give and not to take – explained Draghi -: we have never increased taxes, except those for extra-profits” in the energy sector for those who have made “unprecedented profits”, an increase that has translated in penalizing the majority of citizens and businesses. “It is right and essential that they contribute without delay,” said the head of the government.

Pnrr, “essential proof of our credibility”

A passage of the intervention touched the Pnrr, the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. Draghi spoke of the PNRR as “essential proof of our credibility”. “Internal credibility must go hand in hand with international credibility – he added -. Italy is the founding country of the EU, protagonist of the G7 and NATO. Protectionism and isolationism do not coincide with our national interest ». Draghi recalled the “autarchic illusions of the last century”.

We aim for higher Pnrr target number before voting

Draghi stressed that “the disbursements of the Pnrr loans, 191.5 billion, depend on the evaluation that the commission makes of the plan and its implementation, therefore they depend on the ability to implement innovative policies within the established time frame as done so far: we have all achieved the objectives “of the first two deadlines and” we are working to achieve the highest possible number of objectives before the change of government “.

Tax, no amnesties, evasion should not be tolerated or encouraged

The last time at the meeting, the premier reminded the audience, “we were in an acute and painful phase of the pandemic and we were trying to reflect on how to rebuild”, with the “need to support families and businesses. I said to return to sustainable growth »,« I spoke of good debt and bad debt. These ideas inspired the government of national unity ”. On the fiscal level, “we have started the tax collection reform and we are committed to ensuring that there are no new amnesties before its completion. Tax evasion must neither be tolerated nor encouraged ».