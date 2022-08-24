Israel “is not ready to live with a nuclear threat” on its head “from an extremist and violent Islamist regime”. Premier Yaid Lapid said this, adding that “this will not happen” because Israel “will not allow it to happen”.

The premier denounced that, according to Israel, the new agreement with Iran “does not meet the standards set by President Biden: to prevent Tehran from becoming a nuclear state”. “Israel – he added, specifying that the agreement does not bind the country – is not against any agreement, but against this one because it is a bad agreement”.

The new nuclear agreement with Iran will give Tehran “one hundred billion dollars a year”, then denounced Lapid, who urged the Western powers not to continue negotiations. Money – he added – which “will be used to undermine the stability of the Middle East and spread terrorism around the world. It will end the Pasdaran, more attacks on US bases and will strengthen Hezbollah, Hamas and Islamic Jihad ». “It will go to the people who are trying to kill writers and intellectuals in New York and – he concluded – will strengthen Iran’s nuclear program”.