The Durban World Table Tennis Championships will be unveiled tomorrow!Watching guide is here-Sports- China Gongwang

2023 Durban World Table Tennis Championships

The 2023 Durban World Table Tennis Championships will be held at the Durban International Convention Center in South Africa from May 20th to 28th. This is the first time that the World Table Tennis Championships has settled in South Africa, and it is also the first time that Africa has ushered in the World Table Tennis Championships again after 84 years since the World Table Tennis Championships in Cairo in 1939.

This year is a single World Table Tennis Championships, with five events including Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles and Mixed Doubles. In the last two individual World Table Tennis Championships, the Chinese team won five championships in Budapest, Hungary in 2019, and won four championships except men’s doubles in Houston, USA in 2021.

The National Table Tennis Championships announced the entry list for this World Table Tennis Championships in early April. The men’s singles are Fan Zhendong, Ma Long, Wang Chuqin, Liang Jingkun, Lin Gaoyuan; the women’s singles are Sun Yingsha, Chen Meng, Wang Manyu, Wang Yidi, Chen Xingtong; the men’s doubles are Fan Zhendong/ Wang Chuqin, Lin Gaoyuan/Lin Shidong; women’s doubles are Sun Yingsha/Wang Manyu, Chen Meng/Wang Yidi; mixed doubles are Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha, Lin Shidong/Quaiman.

On the evening of May 18th, Beijing time, the results of the draw for the 2023 Durban World Table Tennis Championships were released. For women’s singles, Sun Yingsha and Wang Yidi were in the upper half, while Wang Manyu, Chen Meng, and Chen Xing were in the lower half. In men’s singles, Fan Zhendong and Moregaard belong to the upper half, while Ma Long and Lin Gaoyuan are in the lower half.

2023 Durban World Table Tennis Championships men’s singles draw results:

District 1/4: Fan Zhendong, Moregaard, Qiu Dang, F Le Brun, Ocharov

Zone 2/4: Liang Jingkun, Zhang Benzhihe, A Le Brun, Aruna, Darko

District 3/4: Ma Long, Lin Gaoyuan, Lin Yunru, Lin Zhongxun

District 4/4: Wang Chuqin, Hugo, Falk, Zhang Yuzhen

2023 Durban World Table Tennis Championships women’s singles draw results:

District 1/4: Sun Yingsha, Han Ying, Yuan Jianan, Shen Yubin, Chen Siyu

District 2/4: Wang Yidi, Hayata Hina, Hirano Miu, Tian Zhixi

District 3/4: Chen Meng, Mima Ito, Diaz, Miyu Kihara

District 4/4: Chen Xingtong, Wang Manyu, Zheng Yijing, Szokos

In addition, the results of the draw for the three doubles events of men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles were also announced that night.

The schedule is as follows:

May 20 and May 21: Men’s and women’s singles 1/64 finals and three doubles 1/32 finals.

May 22: Men’s and women’s singles 1/32 finals and three doubles 1/16 finals.

May 23: Men’s and women’s singles 1/32 finals and three doubles 1/8 finals.

May 24: Men’s and women’s singles 1/16 finals, men’s and women’s doubles 1/8 finals, and mixed doubles 1/4 finals.

May 25: Men’s and women’s singles 1/8 finals, men’s and women’s doubles 1/4 finals, and mixed doubles semi-finals.

May 26: Mixed doubles final, men’s doubles, women’s doubles semi-finals, and men’s and women’s singles quarter-finals.

May 27: Men’s and women’s doubles finals, and men’s and women’s singles semi-finals.

May 28: Women’s Singles and Men’s Singles Finals.