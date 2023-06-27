Home » The Eagles and the Jazz reached a deal for Collins to trade Gay + future second-round picks – yqqlm
Sports

The Eagles and the Jazz reached a deal for Collins to trade Gay + future second-round picks – yqqlm

by admin

On June 27th, Beijing time, according to the famous NBA reporter Warshen, the Eagles reached a deal with the Jazz. The Eagles will send John Collins to the Jazz in exchange for Rudy Gay.

The specific content of the transaction is: the Eagles sent John Collins to get Gay and a future second-round pick from the Jazz. At the same time, the Hawks received a $25.3 million transaction exception, which is the largest transaction exception in NBA history.

To complete the deal, Gay will exercise a $6.4 million player option for next season. Gay, who is about to turn 37 years old, averaged only 5.2 points and 2.9 rebounds per game in the just-concluded season, which are career lows. The Hawks chose to trade in order to get rid of Collins’ $78 million contract for the next three years.

In the just-concluded season, Collins averaged 13.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, the lowest since his rookie season.

Original title: Eagles and Jazz reached a deal Collins for Gay + future second round pick

Editor in charge: Zeng Shaolin

See also  Tomori: "Me, Milan, renewal, Chelsea, Lukaku, Ibra, Maldini and ..."

You may also like

Crazy Chiesa, Juve are thinking about swapping in...

SV Wehen Wiesbaden is positioning itself more internationally

ITALY-HUNGARY 1938, THE FINAL THAT GIVES ITALY THE...

The stop in Khaby Lame’s face that makes...

Darts, German player accuses: “Felt 70 percent alcoholic”

Dji Inspire 3: discover all the news of...

These are the stars of the future

icardi milan – Tiscali Sport

Tortu: “Anti-Juve choir? I sang too”. But the...

Rocky Mountain spotted fever: Racers and fiancee die...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy