The Eagles and the Jazz reached a deal for Collins to trade Gay + future second-round picks – yqqlm

On June 27th, Beijing time, according to the famous NBA reporter Warshen, the Eagles reached a deal with the Jazz. The Eagles will send John Collins to the Jazz in exchange for Rudy Gay.

The specific content of the transaction is: the Eagles sent John Collins to get Gay and a future second-round pick from the Jazz. At the same time, the Hawks received a $25.3 million transaction exception, which is the largest transaction exception in NBA history.

To complete the deal, Gay will exercise a $6.4 million player option for next season. Gay, who is about to turn 37 years old, averaged only 5.2 points and 2.9 rebounds per game in the just-concluded season, which are career lows. The Hawks chose to trade in order to get rid of Collins’ $78 million contract for the next three years.

In the just-concluded season, Collins averaged 13.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, the lowest since his rookie season.

