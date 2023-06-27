Continue the cultural blood on the hopeful field of “Zhejiang” film, Shi Guangnan Music and Art Museum opens and donates more than 3,000 pages of manuscripts to Zhejiang Conservatory of Music-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

Continuing the cultural bloodline on the hopeful field of “Zhejiang” film Shi Guangnan Music Art Museum opened and donated more than 3,000 pages of manuscripts to Zhejiang Conservatory of Music

Hangzhou Daily News “Our hometown, on the field of hope…” Accompanied by this moving melody rooted in the deep memory of generations of Chinese, on June 26, the Shi Guangnan Music Art Museum opened and “Shi Guangnan The first series of academic activities of “Complete Works Vocal Volume” was held in Zhejiang Conservatory of Music. The event is co-hosted by the Art Department of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, and Zhejiang Conservatory of Music.

Mrs. Shi Guangnan Hong Ruding and his family members, as well as many of Shi Guangnan’s former friends and famous artists gathered in Zheyin to carry on the fire of faith of “People’s Artist” and recall his legendary musical life.

Affiliated with Zheyin, Shi Guangnan’s Art Treasures Return to His Hometown

Wandering in the Shi Guangnan Music Art Museum, which is arranged in a ring, follow the introduction guideline of the three exhibition areas of “Life and Past”, “Singer of the Times” and “Brilliant Achievements”, more than 3,000 pages of precious creative manuscripts, more than 700 books, and more than 400 pieces of audio-visual materials , as well as a large number of art treasures such as Shi Guangnan’s daily necessities, awards, research results, news reports, and interview records. A “people’s artist” has a legendary literary career. These art treasures were mainly donated to Zhejiang Conservatory of Music by Hong Ruding, wife of Shi Guangnan.

“Toast Song”, “On the Field of Hope”, “Beat the Tambourine and Sing a Song”, “My Motherland Mother”, “Phoenix Bamboo in the Moonlight”… As an outstanding representative of the new generation of composers after the founding of New China, his ancestral home is Zhejiang Shi Guangnan of Jinhua has created a large number of popular music works throughout his life, singing the voice of the people. Shi Guangnan keeps pace with the development of the times, pursues the unity of ideology, artistry and mass in his creative practice, insists on patriotism as the eternal theme of music creation, writes and creates for the people, praises reform and opening up, and composes the hymn of the times. Singer of “People’s Musician”. After Shi Guangnan passed away in 1990, a large number of his manuscripts and relics were stored in his home in Beijing.

“In 2019, I was invited to Hangzhou to watch the large-scale national opera “On the Field of Hope” jointly created by Zhejiang Song and Dance Theater, Zhejiang Symphony Orchestra, and Zhejiang Conservatory of Music. Ideas for Zhejiang music.” Hong Ruding said that the construction of a Shi Guangnan Music Art Museum in Zhejiang Conservatory of Music is to let the spirit and belief of “people’s musicians” continue to be passed on in the hometown of Zhijiang.

Converging forces to create an innovative highland for Shi Guangnan’s music art research

The completion and opening of the Shi Guangnan Music Art Museum marks the official settlement of the national Shi Guangnan music art innovation research highland in Zhejiang Conservatory of Music. In the future, the school will give full play to its own advantages in disciplines, majors, and human resources to carry out innovative research and promotion of Shi Guangnan’s academic thoughts, academic achievements, and artistic works in a normalized and systematic manner, so that he can “write and create for the people and compose the hymn of the times” The spiritual character of “Zheyin” is deeply rooted in the “field of hope”.

At the ceremony, “The Complete Works of Shi Guangnan Vocal Volume” was officially released. “Let his unpublished songs and unstaged performances meet the audience.” Hong Ruding said that this is her greatest wish. Among the music works created by Shi Guangnan in his life, there are still many songs and precious manuscripts that have not been sung by the world. In order to further summarize and sort out Shi Guangnan’s artistic works, provide precious materials for his personal and contemporary music history research, summarize, condense, inherit and carry forward Shi Guangnan’s precious spiritual wealth, “The Complete Works of Shi Guangnan” was listed as a key publication of the Art Department of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism project. With the joint efforts of many artists, experts and scholars, “The Complete Works of Shi Guangnan Vocal Music Volume” was published first. This volume contains more than 500 pieces of works, the contents of which are selected from Shi Guangnan’s own manuscripts, or recorded from Shi Guangnan’s hand-edited and hand-edited earlier publications. Among them, nearly 300 works are published for the first time and have never been published. sang.

In the afternoon of the same day, Shi Guangnan’s memorial symposium and special academic seminar were held in Zheyin. In the evening, a concert of Shi Guangnan’s works co-starred by Guan Mucun, Dai Yuqiang, Tong Tiexin, Yang Xiaoyong, Zhang Yingxi and other famous singers was held in the North Gate Concert Hall of the college. Performed by famous masters and collected masterpieces, Shi Guangnan’s works have been washed by time and reverberate in everyone’s heart again.

