Labor Beauty | Changsha Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. Changsha Manufacturing Base Project Team: Improve the level of intelligent manufacturing and create a “black lamp factory”

Editor’s Note: Labor creates happiness, hard work makes great achievements. In 2023, the national, provincial and municipal May 1st labor certificates, medals, worker pioneers and the first batch of “Changsha craftsman” honor rolls have been released successively, further encouraging the broad masses of working people to love their jobs and take responsibility, and vigorously promote the spirit of model workers, labor spirit and craftsman spirit . The red net moment news focuses on the commended units, collectives and individuals in Wangcheng Economic Development Zone. Together with the Organization and Work Bureau of Wangcheng Economic Development Zone, it launched a special report on “Heroes in the New Era of Park Power” to inspire the masses with the power of role models to promote the park’s high Quality development hard work dedication, hard work!

The Changsha Manufacturing Base of Changsha Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. is located in the 5G Smart Terminal Industrial Park of Wangcheng Economic Development Zone, Changsha.

News reporter Peng Jinglan and correspondent Li Danhou Fang from Changsha

In the smart workshop of Changsha Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. Changsha Manufacturing Base (hereinafter referred to as “Changsha Dahua Base”) located in the 5G Smart Terminal Industrial Park of Changsha Wangcheng Economic and Technological Development Zone, with the assistance of self-developed machine vision automation equipment, intelligent handling The robot is placing the packed stacks of IP cameras.

“Here, we mainly focus on the implementation of software and hardware automation and intelligent applications with completely independent property rights, and use more intelligent applications to promote the improvement of physical manufacturing efficiency and quality.” Dahua Supply Chain Director, Changsha Production Base Liu Chuanxi, the person in charge, introduced.

Equipment installation will start on June 15, 2022, trial production will start in July, and full-scale production will begin on August 4. Within half a year of commissioning, the production capacity of millions of units will be completed, and the output value will exceed 100 million. With such a rapid construction speed and amazing development results, the Changsha Dahua Base project team won the 2022 Changsha City Key Construction Project Labor Competition Advanced Team Award and was awarded the “Changsha City Worker Pioneer”.

High-speed promotion of project construction speed up speed up speed up and speed up again

As the world‘s leading video-centric smart IoT solution provider and operation service provider, Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Dahua”) has decided to build smart IoT terminal manufacturing in Changsha Wangcheng Economic Development Zone base, and the Central China Manufacturing Headquarters will be located in the park.

Once the goal is determined, the construction of the project will be carried out in full swing.

It took 76 days from the signing of the contract to the construction of the factory and the decoration of the factory, and the completion of the simultaneous infrastructure decoration in 3 months… The continuous acceleration of construction is inseparable from the hard work of all parties.

“We started the second decoration in March 2022, and realized equipment debugging and small batch mass production in June 2022.” said Chen Zhongxian, the person in charge of plant decoration of Changsha Dahua Technology Co., Ltd.

The staff of Dahua base in Changsha are testing the equipment.

Liu Chuanxi, the person in charge of the base, has been strictly controlling the design and planning, production line layout, equipment installation, and linkage debugging of Changsha Dahua Base. He told reporters that taking the innovatively designed logistics corridor between factories as an example, after all products are prepared according to the system order, they can be transported to the automated production line through forklift AGV, and the logistics corridor can realize the process from order, material to product. in series.

High-quality production creates a new sample of “Black Light Factory”

Changsha Dahua Base is Dahua’s first production base outside the province. According to its strategic plan, the main products produced in the early stage are IPCs (i.e. network cameras). This product is the front-end device of the smart Internet of Things. It has the AI ​​recognition function, which can achieve in-depth analysis of all objects within the coverage area and realize the connection of objects in the system.

As a smart IoT solution provider and operation service provider, why not use your own advantages to improve the level of smart manufacturing in factories?

A scene of the production line of Dahua Base in Changsha.

Therefore, Changsha Dahua base combines a series of automation facilities such as machine vision, intelligent handling robot, and intelligent production line independently developed by itself, so as to realize intelligent workshop, production automation, unmanned testing, whole process technology and quality control, and ensure the overall maximum The production capacity is 20 million units/year.

In the future, Changsha Dahua will promote the intelligent manufacturing capabilities of surrounding supporting and related industries through the implementation of more automation projects. The intelligent manufacturing base project will continue to play an important leading role in regional economic development, industrial digital transformation and upgrading, and industrial structure adjustment. .