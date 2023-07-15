The average age of vehicles circulating in Argentina fell due to lower sales of 0 km

The circulating vehicle fleet in Argentina at the end of 2022 totaled 15,079,041 vehicles, which represented a rise of 1.61% compared to the previous year, according to the report of the Association of Argentine Component Factories (AFAC).

The circulating fleet is calculated based on the information of the National Directorate of the National Registries of Automotive Property of the vehicles in registry conditions of circulation.

At the end of 2021, the circulating vehicle fleet or “live” fleet was made up of 14,840,010 vehicles, including automobiles, light and heavy commercial vehicles, but not trailers, and other trailers, with which the increase in 2022 reached 1.61%.

Regarding its distribution, 47% of the circulating fleet in 2022 was concentrated in the province and the city of Buenos Aires, while the province of Córdoba has the second largest fleet in the country, and together with those of Santa Fe and Mendoza they account for 23.8% of the total.

AFAC specified in its report that “the circulating fleet of up to 20 years old is 11.11 million vehicles while in 2021 it had been 10.87 million vehicles.”

Hybrid and electric motorization grow

By type of vehicle, those with hybrid motorization (gasoline/electric) “began to increase their participation by closing 2022 with a fleet of 18,880 units, tripling the fleet at the end of 2020”, highlighted the report.

Whilein the case of 100% electric vehicles, the circulating fleet increased from 175 to 440 units at the end of the period.

8 out of 10 vehicles that circulate in Argentina are automobiles.

This way, The vehicle fleet was made up in 2022 of 82.4% automobiles, 14.2% light commercials and 3.4% heavy commercials, including trucks and buses, without considering trailers, trailers, motorcycles, quadricycles, road or agricultural machinery.

According to the type of fuel, exclusively gasoline vehicles are 63% of the fleet and diesel are 24.8%.

Hence, “the participation of the latter has decreased compared to 2010, the year in which they represented 37% of the fleet.”

For its part, “vehicles converted to CNG decreased from 12.9% in 2021 to 11% of the total circulating fleet in 2022.”

In addition, in 2022, 71% of the vehicles added to the fleet corresponded to gasoline, and pickups represented more than 70% of the incorporated diesel fleet.

1 vehicle for every 3.1 inhabitants

On the other hand, based on data on the total population in the country, the report stated that “at the end of 2022 it remained at 3.1 inhabitants per vehicle, the same ratio as in Mexico is 3.4; in Brazil, 4.8; 1.2 in the United States and 1.7 in Germany”.

Finally, The average age of the circulating fleet as a whole is 13 years, “But if only the fleet from 2003-2022 is taken into account, the average age is 8.1 years, while in 2021 the age of the total circulating fleet had been 12.1 years and if the circulating fleet was considered less than 20 years, the average age was reduced to 7.9 years”, they indicated.

AFAC pointed out that the measurements recorded “in both cases an aging compared to last year, mainly due to a lower incorporation in 2022 of 0km vehicles compared to previous years, given that for the circulating fleet to maintain its age, 1,098,000 units should be incorporated annually”.



