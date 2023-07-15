Accessories & tuning for e-scooters: turn signals, smart locks, GPS trackers & Co.

E-scooters have enjoyed uninterrupted popularity since they were approved in 2020. During this time we have tested over 35 e-scooters, we collect all individual tests and many advices on our e-scooter topic page. For a comprehensive and always up-to-date overview of our favorites, we recommend our top 10: The best e-scooters.

But no matter how much you love your e-scooter: With the right accessories, it gets even better. Some wacky gadgets even expand their range of functions or increase security – both in traffic and in anti-theft protection.

Electric air pumps



Most e-scooters these days have pneumatic tires. That is a good thing. After all, pneumatic tires absorb significantly more bumps than solid rubber tires. But they have one disadvantage: pneumatic tires are not puncture-proof. They can also lose air over time.

To inflate them again, simple air pumps are ideal. However, there are also electric models that have the advantage that you do not have to use your own strength. On the other hand, some of them are smaller than classic air pumps and can therefore be stowed away better for transport.

Mobile electric air pumps in pictures

A disadvantage of electric air pumps: They need energy, i.e. a sufficiently charged battery. In addition, they take longer to inflate than classic air pumps and they are often quite noisy. Here we show the most popular electric air pumps in a price comparison.

Danger: Currently (July 14, 2023) there is the good and very popular one Xiaomi Mi Air Pump 2 at a bargain price. Who at DHgate the coupon code VIPJULY10OFF enters, you get it including shipping for just under 30 euros.

Blinking



But beware! If you don’t want to lose the street legal status of your e-scooter, you should pay attention to an E-number for the retrofit solutions. This proves that the gadget has been tested by an appropriate authority such as the TÜV and found to be roadworthy. We got the Winglights Pop Blinker looked at, which come without said E-number.

They are still practical, you simply stick them to the ends of the handlebars. With many e-scooters, a hole has to be drilled into the soft plastic of the handlebars. Once attached, you activate the turn signal by pressing on the ends. You can deactivate it again in the same way or wait about half a minute. Convenient but not allowed.

Winglights Pop Blinker

Smart helmets



The indicators of smart helmets (best list) are completely legal, as they are not mounted on the e-scooter. Flashing backpacks are also legal. Here is about the Fischer backpack with flashing function at. This comes with a wireless remote control to attach to the handlebars and is not even expensive at 35 euros. More on flashing backpacks in Pix vs. Clone: ​​Backpacks with LED display compared.

Powerstation



Power stations are mobile sockets which, thanks to the huge battery, can also recharge e-scooters without a stationary power supply. Some smaller models such as the Flashfish P66 (test report) are suitable for transport in a backpack, but are still quite heavy at a good 3 kilograms. Your battery is enough to charge a small e-scooter battery once again. But even really large power stations can make sense as accessories for an e-scooter, for example if it is used as a means of transport for the last mile when camping. The power station can then remain in the camper.

Thieves love e-scooters! Even with the engine brake switched on, the small e-scooters are quickly folded up and carried away. To prevent this, e-scooters should be tied to a fixed object such as a traffic sign or tree in public spaces. A few e-scooters like the very good Egret Ten V4 (test report) offer an eyelet for normal bicycle locks. Brake disc locks, handcuff locks and cable locks that fit through the narrow spokes of the wheels help with all other e-scooters.

brake disc locks are often used on motorcycles. They clamp over a bolt in one of the holes in the brake disc and thus fix the wheel. A steel cable is now used to tie the e-scooter down. But since they are quite thin, they should hardly offer any resistance to bolt cutters.

handcuff locks have either one or two bells and a long steel wire. In the case of locks with two clamps, one encloses the rear wheel of the e-scooter or its handlebars, the other the fixed object. In the case of locks with only one clip, the steel wire describes a circle at best through the spokes and around the fixed object and then sits firmly in the clip.

We consider small ones to be particularly practical cable locks. We have kindly provided the one provided by SIP-Scooterhop.com Safeman Multifunction cable 75 cm examined more closely. It’s about the size of a palm when rolled up, so it fits in most pockets. To use, pull out the steel cable, which is thin enough to fit through most e-scooter spokes. To lock, insert the end of the cable into an eyelet on the reel and lock with a key. It’s simple, yet it seems well thought out. We particularly like the tiny form factor. However, one should not expect a high level of security from the lock. A professional will probably crack it quickly.

Users of smart bicycle locks can forget about digging around for keys – Bluetooth and app connection move the physical key. Some models even deter thieves with a built-in alarm that goes off when shaken. Other locks implement fingerprint sensors, similar to smartphones.

GPS-Tracker



If you want to go one step further when it comes to safety, you can attach a tracker to the e-scooter. This already works relatively well with an Apple Airtag, as our test report Apple Airtag: The best key finder for iPhone users shows. The small Bluetooth trackers are hidden in special bells, for example.

Trackers with GPS also work with Android devices and usually transmit directly to the smartphone via the GSM network or send an SMS if the e-scooter leaves a previously defined area. Before buying, users should think about where they want to hide the tracker. In the tests, we noticed that the compartment for the battery can be unscrewed quite easily on some e-scooters. There is often space for a GPS tracker. However, it should be noted that the GPS trackers require a lot of energy and need to be charged regularly. We explain more about this in the top 10: The best GPS trackers for bikes, cars and pets with and without a subscription.

A bead



A helmet is not mandatory on bicycles or e-scooters. Nevertheless, we strongly recommend wearing good head protection. After all, the head is one of the most sensitive areas when it comes to fatal injuries. Very simple helmets start at 10 euros plus shipping, as our price comparison shows, and even a simple helmet is better than none. What is important when buying a helmet is shown in our extensive purchase advice: Use your brain to find the right bicycle helmet.

We find smart helmets particularly exciting. These not only integrate light to be seen better in the dark, but in many cases also a legal indicator with remote control on the handlebars, loudspeakers for listening to music and podcasts or a hands-free system. More on that in: The most popular smart bike helmets in a comparison test.

Cell Phone Holder



If you want to be able to navigate through the city with your smartphone, for example, you need a cell phone holder for an uninterrupted view of the display. Users of e-scooters can use the range of smartphone holders for the bike. The only requirement: there must be enough space on the handlebars.

bags



With a few exceptions, such as the Metz Moover (test report), e-scooters do not have a luggage rack over the rear wheel. If the driver does not want to transport his purchases in his backpack, bags are an option. Here, too, e-scooter drivers can use the offers for the handlebars of the bicycle, similar to the smartphone holders. What fits there also sits securely on the e-scooter in most cases. Here we show a selection of particularly cheap models from 10 euros plus shipping in a price comparison.

In addition to bags for attaching to the e-scooter, there are also bags for transporting the e-scooter. If it is to be put in the clean trunk after driving through mud and snow, it helps to avoid dirt by packing it in a bag beforehand. Here, too, we have included a selection from 17 euros plus shipping in the price comparison.

E-Scooter-Tuning



The underbody lighting for connection to a USB-A port comes with its own control unit. It fits all standard e-scooter models. Before buying, those interested should be aware that the e-scooters lose their street legal status with most of these tuning upgrades.

Conclusion



The right accessories make riding an e-scooter safer and more practical. So everyone should definitely wear a helmet. In addition to particularly cheap helmets, there are also smart bicycle helmets (guides) with lights, indicators and telephones. Backpacks with integrated blinkers are practical and legal.

E-scooter drivers should definitely invest in a suitable lock. After all, e-scooters are popular with thieves. For some, investing in a GPS tracker (guide) can also be worthwhile. Similar to a bicycle, it is a good idea to buy a smartphone holder (guide) for the handlebars, especially for navigation. Pockets for small items are also extremely practical.

