the editorial director, Jérôme Cazadieu, will join the Professional Football League at the start of the school year

Jérôme Cazadieu, then editor-in-chief of the French sports daily ‘L’Equipe’, at the newspaper’s headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt near Paris, on December 1, 2022. STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP

The editorial director of The teamJérôme Cazadieu, will leave his post and the newspaper at the start of the school year to join LFP Media, the commercial subsidiary of the Professional Football League, the latter and the sports media group announced on Friday, June 23.

After eight years at the head of the editorial staff of the sports daily, Mr. Cazadieu will officiate as senior marketing director and editorial director, specifies the press release from this subsidiary, created in 2022 to combine “sports competition and entertainment“. He will leave his journalistic duties on September 3, the group explained. The team.

It is the editor-in-chief of the newspaper’s football department since 2016, Lionel Dangoumau, 44, who will succeed him “to the post of editorial director print [journal papier] and digital of the group »clarified The team in a internal press release.

“Digital transformation” and historic strike in 2021

Quoted in the press release, the general manager of the group, Laurent Prud’homme, thanked “warmly” Jerome Cazadieu for “his participation in the digital transformation of L’Equipe with the creation of the L’Equipe Explore platform and the implementation of the single editorial [papier et Web]notably “.

Under his leadership, “the paper titles have been modernized”recalls the managing director, quoting “the transition to tabloid format of the daily newspaper” (2015) or the transformation of the weekly into a monthly France football.

This latest project was part of a broader social plan which led to a historic strike and the non-publication of the newspaper for two weeks in January 2021.

Find our archive of 2021: Article reserved for our subscribers “L’Equipe” is sinking into the crisis

Jerome Cazadieu “also participated in the internationalization of the Ballon d’Or, with a new brand identity and the creation of new trophies, in particular the Ballon d’Or women”adds Mr. Prud’homme.

Lionel Dangoumau, who has “spent his entire career at L’Equipe” since 2002, will be able to ” rely [une] drafting of nearly 300 journalists to accelerate growth [des] supports »assures the leader.

In 2022, the daily The team has sold more than 215,000 copies on average every day, up 0.6% from 2021, according to the Alliance for Press and Media Figures (ACPM).

The World with AFP

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

