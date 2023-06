The best-known climate activist in Germany, Luisa Neubauer, reveals in the TAGBLATT interview how she deals with hate comments on the Internet, what she thinks of Boris Palmer and his climate policy and whether packaging tax will also go nationwide. Ms. Neubauer, what is the first thing you think of when you hear Tübingen? Luisa Neubauer: In fact, I am thinking primarily of the Tübingen Fridays for Future impact…

95% of the article is still covered.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook