The eighth stage of the 2023 Tournament of Tajikistan Rally_Yunnan.com

original title:The eighth stage of the 2023 Ring of Towers Rally

On May 30, driver Zhang Tianhua and navigator Yao Yong of the Bayi Iron and Steel Racing Team galloped on the track.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Hu Huhu

On the same day, the 2023 China Ring Tower (International) Rally and China Cross-Country Rally Championship Xinjiang sub-station completed the eighth stage of the competition. The stage is located in Minfeng County, Hotan Prefecture, Xinjiang, with a total length of about 186 kilometers. In windy and sandy weather, the racers drove over gravel roads, over sand dunes, and across dry riverbeds to reach the finish line.

On May 30th, driver Yan Le and navigator Xie Hui of Master Emergency Rally Team drove the car in the race.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Hu Huhu

On May 30th, Abbas Japar, driver of the Xinjiang Xiaolong Wulu Yechi Club team, was in the race.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Hu Huhu

On May 30th, Pan Jingbo, the driver of Guangdong Hard Tiger Racing D0 Wheel Team, and Feng Congbiao, the navigator, galloped on the track.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Hu Huhu

On May 30, driver Lin Jie and navigator Lian Junjie of the Bayi Iron and Steel Racing Team drove the car in the race.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Hu Huhu

On May 30th, Ayub Mawei, driver of Guyue Photography Rally Team, laughed during the race.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Hu Huhu

On May 30th, Qujing Tianfuyuan off-road vehicle club driver Peng Furen and navigator Fu Xinming drove the car in the competition.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Hu Huhu

On May 30th, Shaanxi Yunxiang Club driver Zi Yungang and navigator Wang Zengrong galloped on the track.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Hu Huhu

On May 30, driver Li Hexin and navigator Fu Liguo of the Shuanghe Racing Team of the Fifth Division of the Corps drove the racing car.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Hu Huhu

On May 30, driver Liu Yangui and navigator Chen Feng of the BAIC Motor Racing Team galloped on the track.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Hu Huhu

On May 30, driver Song Kun and navigator Wang Xiaofeng of Xiangshawan Desert Off-Road Team drove their racing cars on the track.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Hu Huhu

On May 30th, driver Zhang Lijing and navigator Zhong Shixin of SAIC MAXUS Racing Team galloped on the track.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Hu Huhu

On May 30, Dong Chao, a driver of Yuefeng Rally Team, was in the race.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Hu Huhu

On May 30, rider Deng Liansong of Chongqing Excelle off-road team was in the race.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Hu Huhu

On May 30, Zhang Xue, driver of Chongqing Excelle off-road team, was in the race.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Hu Huhu

On May 30, Li Hua, driver of Team 2 of the Red Camel Rally Racing Team in Yulin City, Shaanxi Province, was in the race.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Hu Huhu

On May 30, the racing car galloped on the track (drone photo).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Hu Huhu

On May 30, Hu Bolin, driver of Shenyang Xintianrui Racing Team, was in the race.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Hu Huhu

On May 30th, the female driver Sun Xiangyan and the navigator Li Runpu of the Hanwei Auto Sports Team drove the car in the race.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Hu Huhu

On May 30th, Hulunbuir Canglang Bailu team driver Uliji Muren and navigator Wu Gang drove the car (front) in the race.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Hu Huhu

On May 30, driver Li Yu and navigator Miao Jinhua of Shaanxi Sand Leopard Club Jidao Sports Team galloped on the track.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Hu Huhu

On May 30th, driver Zakir Yahefu of Xinjiang Wubao Haidao Team was in the race.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Hu Huhu