Home » Excited Slavia increases the pace, fans decorated the stadiums
Sports

Excited Slavia increases the pace, fans decorated the stadiums

by admin

The first round of the extension in the fight for the title confirmed the privileged position of Sparta and Slavia at the top of the table. It’s true that both S teams took different paths to victory, but I agree with coach Letenské Prisk that there were enough rounds for beautiful football and now the main thing was to score points, which his team succeeded in doing. Especially given the pressure Sparta was under. She pulled it off as a team with humility and hats off to her. Just like before Slavia, who, thanks to Jureček, fired Bohemka in the derby and got in a great mood before the next trip to Letná.

See also  Atalanta, the end of a Gasp cycle: "We are empty"

You may also like

Buggyra celebrated a great triumph at the famous...

Charles Leclerc says Ferrari ‘struggling like crazy’ with...

Messi clears Laureus award

Fulham 5-3 Leicester City: Foxes remain in deep...

Laureus Sport Awards: Lionel Messi & Argentina World...

Mike Brown will attend Olympiacos-Fenerbahce

Formula 1: Verstappen becomes the sole entertainer

Juventus, torque on Timber mode?

an arduous journey of triumph

his angry exultation after the goal- Corriere TV

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy