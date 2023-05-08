Excited Slavia increases the pace, fans decorated the stadiums

The first round of the extension in the fight for the title confirmed the privileged position of Sparta and Slavia at the top of the table. It’s true that both S teams took different paths to victory, but I agree with coach Letenské Prisk that there were enough rounds for beautiful football and now the main thing was to score points, which his team succeeded in doing. Especially given the pressure Sparta was under. She pulled it off as a team with humility and hats off to her. Just like before Slavia, who, thanks to Jureček, fired Bohemka in the derby and got in a great mood before the next trip to Letná.

