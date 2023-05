“Maybe I would have a family, maybe someone cried for me.” This sentence from the survivor Katharina from the so-called “Foreign National Children’s Home” in Spital am Pyhrn touched the participants at the commemoration on May 5th.

106 infants were housed here between March 1943 and January 1945. 47 of them died from lack of food, attention and care. In the commemorative speech, Maria Prieler-Woldan, author of the book that has just been published, compared her research work to working in a darkroom. As with photography, she began with an interest in the subject. This was followed by “recordings” from different perspectives.

Prieler-Woldan quoted Herbert Friedl: “What we owe the victims is the effort to remember and understand. We owe them the accuracy of the look.”

