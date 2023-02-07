The artist, who in 2015 asked for a vote for Podemos, has sued the Minister for Equality, Victoria Rosell and Ángela Rodríguez for financing an exhibition in which Miller is accused of defending pedophilia and rape

“Amarna has no sorority, she uses feminism to defend something she shouldn’t defend and trample the collective (…). She doesn’t know what feminist ethics is and defends pedophilia and rape“. These are some of the phrases that could be read on the banners of an exhibition against sexual exploitation and trafficking, organized by three artists and feminist activists at the station Atocha Madrid on September 23.

Now, the exactriz porn Amarna Miller has sued the director, the designer and the performance curator and three other women who, according to her statement to which CASO ABIERTO has accessed, “studied the project, gave it the go-ahead and awarded 14,999 euros of public funds with which it was financed”. This is the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero; the Government delegate against Gender Violence, Victoria Rosell; and the Secretary of State for Equality, angela rodriguez.

Miller, who posed nude on her social networks to ask for the vote for Podemos in the 2015 general elections, assures in her lawsuit, which has corresponded to the court of first instance number 103 of Madrid, that the three leaders of the Ministry of Equality “they actively participated in the choice of the exhibition” and they are “responsible” for it “as the ministry’s contracting body.” When asked about the OPEN CASE, sources from the Ministry of Equality clarify that the exhibition, which was inaugurated by Rosell, “contained adolescent statements and opinions on the theme of the show”.

Poster of the exhibition in which the exactriz porn is mentioned, in images provided to the court. | open case

dirty your image

The exact porn actress and influencer, who for years has participated in talks and other activities in defense of feminism, accuses the six women and a senior Adif official, who allowed the exhibition to be held at the Atocha Station, of “denigrate her, tarnish her image and damage her reputation” with “vexatious expressions” and “very serious accusations”. He adds that “there is nothing artistic in imputing criminal acts (such as defending rape and pedophilia) to an innocent person”.

The exhibition, known as “Mercado Canalla: reflections on prostitution and pornography in the construction of masculinities”, included mannequins to represent “the reification of the female body” and panels with texts against pornography. In several of them, Miller was pointed out with her initials: “What AM says has been instilled in her as a child and she sees it as normal to transfer it. She works on it and it is convenient for her to defend it. Amarna she wants us to change our view of porn just because of how well it does for her“.

“It is undeniable that the intention of the authors was to defame and discredit to Amarna, without having any other intention, as it could have been to carry out a real campaign against gender violence and trafficking in women and not use the public treasury to discredit an influencer who is an unwavering defender of the fight against gender violence and trafficking,” says Miller, represented by the Martinez-Echevarria law firm.

public funds

According to the documentation that the actress has provided in court, the Ministry of Equality financed the exhibition “with a Direct award of funds”, since it did not entail a large economic amount: “it is a minor contract, so it was not subject to publicity”.

“The only name that appears totally or partially throughout the text of the exhibition is that of Amarna. This shows that the only intention has been to publicly damage your image with a particular fixation“he added in his claim.

Miller’s lawyers, who have refused to make statements to this medium, recall in their writing that the actress is an “artist of recognized prestige and public projection in Spain” and a “renowned writer, activist and feminist popularizerwith 338,000 followers on Instagram and 12,000 on TikTok, who has received awards for his activity in favor of women’s rights”. They add that his image “has always been accompanied by his constant struggle in this area and in that of the abolition of sexual slavery and sexual violence”.

Attack on their ideological struggle

An image that has been “seriously damaged” by the exhibition: “This attack as unnecessary as it is brutal against her has meant a attempt to delegitimize of his particular defense of feminism and human rights. Not only has it meant a direct attack on her ideological struggle, but it has have called into question their humanitarian projects nationally and internationally, undermining the credibility of her effort and vision, despite the extensive work that Amarna carries out in countries like the Republic of Chad,” denounced the actress’s lawyers.

The exhibition, which was located “for 15 days in the center of the Tropical Garden of the Atocha station, through which hundreds of thousands of people pass daily”, has caused Amarna Miller “a clear moral damage“and has done that “lose contracts and collaborations”, they affirm. For this reason, the actress demands that the defendants apologize publicly, that they remove the photographs of the exhibition that are still published on the “Mercado Canalla” website and asks that they compensate her with 280,000 euros. Otherwise, she warns, she will file a lawsuit against them for slander and serious libel.

A month ago, Miller stated in an interview that this “attack financed by Equality” is due to his “position in favor of the decriminalization of prostitution.” The actress assures that she feels “disappointed with Podemos”.