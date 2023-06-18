Home » the fall of the Italian champion – Corriere TV
Sports

the fall of the Italian champion – Corriere TV

by admin
the fall of the Italian champion – Corriere TV

The Italian cyclist went off the road in the final stretch of the fourth stage of the Giro

(LaPresse) Moments of fear for Filippo Zana. On June 17, the cyclist fell into an escarpment after finishing off-road in the final stretch of the fourth stage of the Tour of Slovenia. The Italian champion fell doing a somersault but fortunately he was not injured. «I wanted to dedicate the victory to Mader», said Zana who got up after the bad accident and finished the stage in second place. (Lapresse)

June 17, 2023 – Updated June 17, 2023 , 11:34 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  University recruitment of physical education teachers requires Olympic champions to attract heated discussions: official response to professional skills is very important – yqqlm

You may also like

Canadian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen takes pole as...

Swiss delegation present – Special Olympics opened in...

Sunday’s gossip: Pickford, Lukaku, Barella, Cucurella, Gallagher, Caicedo,...

Saudi Arabia’s shaky plan with the sport

2023 Indonesia Badminton Open: Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang advanced...

Canadian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen takes pole ahead...

The tour countdown is on

Bradley Beal on the market, offers from Miami...

Sports show: Games without borders – The Special...

Hangzhou Asian Games Museum awarded the sculpture donated...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy