the fall of the Italian champion – Corriere TV

The Italian cyclist went off the road in the final stretch of the fourth stage of the Giro

(LaPresse) Moments of fear for Filippo Zana. On June 17, the cyclist fell into an escarpment after finishing off-road in the final stretch of the fourth stage of the Tour of Slovenia. The Italian champion fell doing a somersault but fortunately he was not injured. «I wanted to dedicate the victory to Mader», said Zana who got up after the bad accident and finished the stage in second place. (Lapresse)