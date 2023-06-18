Home » Mladen Krstajić’s statement after Bulgaria’s setback Sport
Mladen Krstajić spoke after Bulgaria’s setback.

Source: Profimedia

Bulgaria stumbled before the match with Serbia. In Lithuania, they won only a point (1:1) despite the fact that they had a player for more than the 17th minute of the game. She did not use the numerical advantage and returned home without three points. All this a few days before the duel with Serbia in Razgrad (June 20).

Coach Mladen Krstajić is not worried despite the poor results. “We have a young team, 22 years old on average. He can’t do anything overnight. I will do everything to prepare the team for the next match and above all to relieve them psychologically for the match with Serbia“, Krstajić said.

There is speculation that he could be fired, but he didn’t talk about it, he talked about the duel with the Lithuanians. “I have nothing to blame them for. There was a bit of confusion in the first 15 minutes, but we got better as the match progressed. We had 24 shots on goal, 20 corners. Simple, we weren’t able to score,” concluded Krstajić.

