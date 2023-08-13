The family bonds of Slavia and Boleslav stoppers: The fathers of the wives will be torn apart

The fathers of his wife, Alena, and Vlček’s wife, Leona, came to support him already in the days when, as a budding youth player, he played for Slavia in the asylum in Strahov. “They are fans of Slavia, after years it is repeated to them that they go to Slavia and they have someone in the team. But now they are a bit divided, Tomáš’s father-in-law wrote to me that he doesn’t really know how things will turn out. Both of them were used to always cheering for me and the teams where I worked,” says the experienced fighter, who in his career went through Spartak Moscow, Basel or Augsburg, with a smile.

“I have it figured out, I already played against Slavia. I know what it’s like,” he mentions. There is a lot of interest in Sunday’s game in the family circle, he was looking for fifteen tickets. “But I’ll probably have to spread them around the stadium so that everyone isn’t next to each other,” jokes Suchý.

“The family is divided into two camps on the day of the match, but of course they sit next to each other in the stands. It must be fun to watch them,” even Vlček remains on a humorous note. They both text each other before the duel. “But only briefly, then we will concentrate and look forward to the match,” adds Suchý.

In addition to the family bond, they are linked by growth in Slavia and the position of stopper. “We always liked to talk about football. By playing in the same position, we discuss different defensive situations together, how to recruit a striker and so on. I enjoy it a lot,” explains the Mladá Boleslav defender.

At thirty-five, he is a role model and mentor for a friend who is thirteen years younger. “We always consulted each other about the successive steps in his career. I remember, for example, how we discussed after his first year in Jihlava whether he should stay there or go elsewhere. He had offers from the league, but it wasn’t a sure thing. I told him that if he continued to play regularly in Jihlava, that it would benefit him, even if it is the second league, and that he would definitely get into the league. It was his second year in Jihlava, now he has completed a year in the league in Pardubice and is now starting in Slavia,” Suchý describes.

Of course, they also discussed Vlč’s return to Slavia in the summer, Suchý is pleased to see how his friend is making his mark in Eden. Vlček was in the starting line-up in the first three league matches, on Thursday against Dnipro in the third preliminary round of the Europa League, he sat on the bench, but it is quite likely that he will start again against Mladá Boleslav. “He always wanted to play in Slavia, now he is enjoying it and we are keeping our fingers crossed for him,” explains the former national team captain.

“It makes me happy. After the first match, I saw in the media that he was being written about everywhere. I told him not to worry about it, to keep working, that these are only partial successes, but the season is long. One has to work every day. In this, however, Tomáš is a purposeful, mature boy, which is confirmed, for example, by the fact that he has a wife and a child at home at a young age. He knows what he wants. Now he has an important part of his career ahead of him,” Suchý elaborates.

The younger buddy appreciates his care and advice. “We have a very good relationship. Mára is a very experienced player and has had a great career, so I take his advice to heart when we talk. He knows what he’s talking about, he’s been through it all. It’s great to have someone to discuss these things with. In addition, Mára is a great person who left a big mark on Slavia,” Vlček says to himself.

While he is trying to break through in Slavia and painting his career, Suchý is already in a different stage. “I’ve done enough, but I hope there’s still something ahead of me,” he points out. He’s already taking the fact that his younger teammates look up to him. more matches, I heard that I was already experienced, but I didn’t really feel that way. I never thought that I was more than someone just because I played more matches. I have to say that the first year after returning to the Czech Republic, I he also compared with that. Now it comes naturally to me,” he praises this role.

On Sunday, however, he will not consider Vlček, other family members or his warm relationship with Slavia. “It’s the club where I grew up. Counting my childhood, I spent most of my career there. I have respect for that, I really appreciate it, it’s special to play against her. But since I’ve already played some matches against Slavia, I know what it’s like. It’s normal for me. At that moment, he is an opponent for me, I want to win,” concludes Suchý.

