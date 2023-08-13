sentenced to short sentences in abandoned barracks

by gds.it – ​​12 minutes ago

Minister Nordio has been cherishing the idea for some time: allocating the many abandoned barracks that have a structure compatible with prisons, with walls, sentry boxes, closed rooms but also large open spaces that could be used for work and sport, to the differentiated prison treatment of those who have not committed serious crimes.…

