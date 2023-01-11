Home Sports The Fifth National Amateur Go Competition Finals Finished
　　Original Title: The Finals of the Fifth National Amateur Go Competition

According to the Chinese Go Association, the final of the fifth “Hanjiang Cup” National Amateur Go Competition was held in Xiaoshan District, Hangzhou on the 10th. Tang Chongzhe won the championship of the famous player group with 9 victories, Zhang Guang of the famous teacher group won the championship with 7 wins and 1 loss, and Sun Baoquan of the celebrity group won the championship through a straight victory.

A total of 178 chess players participated in the finals, including 65 in the famous player group, 63 in the celebrity group, and 50 in the famous teacher group. There are 9 rounds of competition in the master group, 8 rounds in the celebrity group and 8 rounds in the master group.

On the 10th, the final round of the three groups was held. Tang Chongzhe, who had won the first eight rounds, defeated Zheng Yanjie, who had won the previous 6 rounds, and became the champion of the master group with a record of nine consecutive victories. Zhou Zhenyu, who had 7 wins and 1 loss in the first eight rounds, lost to Chen Yang and ranked second. Ma Tianfang beat Tao Hanwen and won the third place. According to the rules of the competition, the champion Tang Chongzhe can apply for the amateur 8th dan.


In the famous teacher group competition, Zhang Guang and Li Zixu, who were both 6 wins and 1 loss before the final round, met on a narrow road in the final round, and the former won the championship. Li Ping, another player with 6 wins and 1 loss, lost to Song Yang, who won the runner-up, and An Hang defeated Xu Qing to get the third place. The champion of the famous teacher group is awarded the amateur 6th dan.

See also  International people: Beijing Winter Olympics gather strength to deliver hope-News-Northern Network

In the first seven rounds of the celebrity group, there were four players with 6 wins and 1 loss. In the last round, Sun Bao defeated Huang Ziwei with all his strength, and Xu Yunkun defeated Ye Ziliang. Sun Baoquan and Xu Yunkun had the same score, and won the championship with a straight victory. Xu Yunkun won the runner-up and Ye Ziliang ranked third. The top three in the celebrity group will be awarded the amateur 5th dan.

