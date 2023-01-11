□Fang Qianyun (Chongqing University)

On January 10, actor Zhang Jingchu posted a video on social media saying: After more than ten years of being hurt by “spoofing rumors” and Internet violence, I finally fought the first lawsuit in my life. Although the lawsuit was won, the road to rights protection is still difficult. It has been half a year since the judgment was issued, and the other party still refuses to implement the court judgment, and has not issued an apology statement on the account involved. She hopes that women who have had the same experience can muster up the courage to defend their rights as soon as possible in the face of pornographic rumors and cyberbullying.

Zhang Jingchu’s so-called “yellow rumors” are rumors that she used the improper relationship between men and women to obtain job opportunities, which is often said in the circle to sell her luster. As she said in the video, Huang Yao distorted all her hard work and dedication at work into relying on men, which is a humiliation and injustice to contemporary professional women. When a woman is promoted, someone will fabricate dirty rumors and send them to the leader in order to prevent her from being promoted. The leader may not care about one or two letters, but what about hundreds of letters?

“Fabulous rumors” is one of the cheapest and most “effective” ways to directly kill women socially. Just move your mouth and say a few nonsensical words, and women will fall into the “self-certification trap”. Even if women have made great efforts to prove their innocence, some netizens still have the idea that “flies don’t bite seamless eggs” and “this is definitely not groundless”. Once the suspicion arises, the crime is established. For a woman, once this kind of rumor with eclectic atmosphere comes out, it will become the suffix of her name forever. Because after that, every time she appeared, this rumor would be brought up again.

Zhang Jingchu’s video about her experience in defending rights not only sets an example for women, but also helps to break the current atmosphere of public opinion looking for problems from victims. When a woman grows up, she lacks such role models from family, school and society. First of all, female celebrities have a public relations team that far exceeds that of most ordinary women. If they cannot avoid being made “dirty rumors”, how can ordinary people avoid it? If they don’t dare to stand up, most of them will just suffer silently when encountering problems. Just went to pick up a courier, but was rumored to have an improper relationship with the courier brother; an innocent woman was inexplicably beaten by a man, and she had to explain that she had no revealing clothes when she posted it on the Internet… Zhang Jingchu posted a video about her painful experience. Emboldened women who are being victimized.

Rumors will not stop at the wise. When facing pornographic rumors and cyberbullying, you must take up legal weapons to protect yourself at the first time, instead of comforting yourself and believing that the so-called clean will clear itself. Doing so will only make the problem worse, and you will end up hurting yourself. I hope that women who encounter such incidents will have a just trial, and I hope that in the future, women will no longer need to prove their innocence for being insulted as sluts. To the rumor makers and spreaders, don’t think that “just kidding” and “didn’t think so much” can whitewash the harm to others.