Parents bombarded “Chinese Strange Tan” and scared their children to tears, and netizens complained about it People’s Daily Online: Chinese-style imagination concentrated display

An 8-episode series of animated short films “Chinese Strange Tan” created by 11 directors has revived the momentum of Guoman. Although only three episodes have been aired, its total broadcast volume on the bilibili platform has exceeded 50 million, and it even topped Douban’s weekly Chinese word-of-mouth drama list with a score of 9.5.

While receiving good reviews from the entire network, some parents said that this cartoon “had a bad influence on their children”. Parents mentioned: “A cartoon is generally for children to watch. When my child watched the first episode, he was frightened and cried by the crow’s pretending to be a ghost, and he was frightened and cried within a minute of the second episode. This Is it filmed for children? Children have definitely seen childhood shadows.”

For this animation of Fengshen, People.com also affirmed it for the first time. In their view, this high-scoring animation is a concentrated display of Chinese imagination. Presented in front of the audience in a nationalized way, it should have won wide acclaim.

“Little Monster’s Summer” (hereinafter referred to as “Little”) and “Goose Goose Goose” (hereinafter referred to as “Goose”) and other stories, the title seems light and cute, but the plot is full of stamina. A new interpretation of the classic story, presented A kind of perfection of “everything needs to be paid for when you talk about everything”. These two stories are both derived from Chinese traditional ghost novels: one is “monsters want to eat Tang monk meat” in “Journey to the West”;

Such “classic IP” allows creators to shift their focus from “what to say” to “how to say it”. The love and concern for him as a migrant child” and other plots have resonated with the young audience; for example, at the end of “Goose”, it does not show the salesman’s keeping of secrets in the original work, but uses “you Lost three geese” to mock the salesman’s inability to distinguish between the real and the fake.

It is noteworthy that the creators project traditional Chinese philosophical thoughts such as “life and death”, “virtual and real”, “good and evil” into the works, showing the thinking on life propositions in traditional Chinese culture. For example, in the play “Little”, the little pig demon ran to stop Tang Seng’s master and apprentice, but was beaten to death by Monkey King. When people were desperate, they immediately turned around. It turned out that the little pig demon did not die, but was intentionally arranged by Monkey King .

Behind this lost and regained sense of luck is the ancients’ emphasis on “misfortune is where blessings rest, and blessings are where misfortune rests”; for another example, in the play “Goose”, when the goose demon wishes to turn into a white goose and follow the salesman, When he went there, the shopkeeper secretly speculated whether he would have a second heart because of what he had seen before. When the fox demon woke up, the goose demon disappeared along with the other monsters.

“The state of the world is exhausted, and there is nothing in life without a goose cage.” Perhaps illusions and impermanence are the essence of the world, and the ups and downs of life are the eternity of the world; and in “Lin Lin”, trying to integrate into human Even if the little wolf Lin Lin could appear in human form, he would not be tolerated by hunters. The hunter’s narrow concept of being either good or evil, human or demon, finally led to a tragic ending in which only Lin Lin and his son were left facing each other across the river many years later.

At the same time, in terms of the narrative style of the work, the creator also cleverly combined traditional Chinese aesthetics with contemporary aesthetics. For example, the environmental shaping of the Chinese painting in “Little” is fresh and healing, making people feel like they have returned to childhood in their dreams; the artistic expression in “Goose” shows that the characters and scenery are integrated, and the style is sharp and sharp.

In addition, the subtitles in silent films hint at the inner secrets of the characters, and the second-person narration powerfully presents the creator’s critical stance on the characters. And the abdication of the voice of the lines makes various sound elements be highlighted, whether it is the sound of wind, birdsong, swallowing, yawning or the sound of drums and rhythms of various music arrangements, they all add weirdness to this absurd story. , Psychedelic colors, enrich and expand the imagination of the audience.

As a tribute to the 100th anniversary of the birth of Chinese animation, “Chinese Strange Tan” not only inherits the charm of excellent national style works such as “Havoc in Heaven” and “Tianshu Strange Tan”, but also highlights the exploration and innovation of creators in the new era. A concentrated display of “Chinese imagination”. Currently, 3 episodes of this collection have been aired, and it has received a high score of 9.5 on the Douban platform! Let us look forward to the exciting presentation of the follow-up story!