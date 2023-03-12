Home Sports The fired-up Bohemians are rising to cup heights. We don’t want to back down anywhere, the coach indicated ambition
Sports

The fired-up Bohemians are rising to cup heights. We don’t want to back down anywhere, the coach indicated ambition

by admin

Gaining three points and moving to fourth place in the table. The Bohemians footballers continue to show that, after last year’s fight for retention, they are aiming for recognition higher in the ongoing season of the Fortuna League. In the home match, they beat the last Pardubice with a result of 2:0 and thus secured their place in the group for the title, which gives more and more realistic contours to even the really daring dream of possible participation in the preliminary rounds of the European Cups. “We don’t want to back down anywhere, the location is the biggest motivation for us. There is no time for an alibi in these situations. If we want to firmly establish ourselves in the top six, we have to go for it,” coach Jaroslav Veselý is clear.

See also  What to bet today? Sports calendar and predictions: Saturday, February 25

You may also like

Highest number of visitors in a round since...

Bestial Sundays – A dangerous ferry, hooligan parents,...

PIERRE MINT | sportdimontagna.com

Paris 2024 Olympics: the immense transport challenge

Scattered considerations after Cremonese-Fiorentina (0-2)

Did Li Chunjiang panic after the Shanghai men’s...

First children’s bicycle | At what age to...

Roma lose to Sassuolo in front of home...

In the final some key plays gave us...

Messi assisted Mbappe to win Paris away 2-1...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy