Gaining three points and moving to fourth place in the table. The Bohemians footballers continue to show that, after last year’s fight for retention, they are aiming for recognition higher in the ongoing season of the Fortuna League. In the home match, they beat the last Pardubice with a result of 2:0 and thus secured their place in the group for the title, which gives more and more realistic contours to even the really daring dream of possible participation in the preliminary rounds of the European Cups. “We don’t want to back down anywhere, the location is the biggest motivation for us. There is no time for an alibi in these situations. If we want to firmly establish ourselves in the top six, we have to go for it,” coach Jaroslav Veselý is clear.

