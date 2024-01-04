The first batch of mass “three major ball” quality events: “Village Super League” and others were selected_Zhejiang Online

The first batch of mass “three major ball” quality events: “Village Super League” and others were selected

In an effort to promote the development of grassroots “three major” events, the Group Department of the State Sports General Administration has selected the first batch of high-quality events. A total of 54 events were chosen, with “Village Super” and “Village BA” ranking first in the football and basketball categories respectively.

The selection process, which included football, basketball, and volleyball events, involved industry experts and special reporters who considered factors such as the event’s social influence, characteristics, policy orientation, and reference effect. Ultimately, 18 football events, 26 basketball events, and 10 volleyball events were chosen.

The selected events showcase a rich variety, with a high degree of public participation and a focus on grassroots and traditional characteristics. The events also highlight themes such as sports, tourism, opera, promoting rural revitalization, civilization and harmony, and cover all age groups.

This initiative is aimed at encouraging the expansion and continuous improvement of the scale and level of social participation in the “three major” events. The State Sports General Administration hopes that these high-quality events will serve as a demonstration and leading role for the development of grassroots sports.

The complete list of selected events can be found on the official website of the State Sports General Administration.

