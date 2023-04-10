The first community sports meeting in Gongshu District staged the embedded stadium and became a hot arena

Source: Zhejiang Online-Chao News Client





Reporter Li Ying Wang Qiong

The Hangzhou Asian Games is approaching, and the atmosphere of sharing the Asian Games is getting stronger and stronger. On April 7, the opening ceremony of the first “Universiade Cup” Community Sports Meeting and Embedded Sports Venue Series Events in Gongshu District, Hangzhou City was held. The event promoted the daily community fitness activities by setting up mass fitness programs that are popular with the masses and easy to participate in. down-to-earth.

The event was sponsored by the Gongshu District Culture, Radio, Tourism and Sports Bureau and the District Party Committee Social Construction Committee. From March 2023, the first “Universiade Cup” Community Games in Gongshu District and the finals of the series of embedded sports venues (basketball, tennis, badminton, Tai Chi, hip-hop, football) will be held in the district’s embedded sports iconic venues The competition started one after another, attracting a total of 71 teams and more than 1,000 athletes from 18 sub-districts, government agencies, enterprises and institutions to participate.

The successful holding of the event is not only a feast of national fitness activities, but also creates a strong atmosphere for the holding of the Asian Games. Through this event, Gongshu District has further promoted the development of the national fitness business, strengthened the connection between the community and the citizens, improved the citizens’ fitness awareness and health level, and set off a national fitness craze.

Focusing on the issue of “where to go for fitness” by the masses, incorporating public fitness services for all into the community service system and consolidating the foundation for fitness for all in the community, Gongshu District has formulated a three-year action plan for the construction of embedded sports venues and facilities, inventorying and expanding in various ways Increment, improve quality, strengthen the intensive use of land, create a characteristic space of “one river, two belts and five circles”, promote the implementation of landmark project results, and strive to transform the “golden corner and silver edge” of Gongshu into a rich supply, reasonable layout, Fully functional high quality “10 Minute Fitness Circle”.

In the future, Gongshu District will continue to strengthen the intensive use of land, improve fitness facilities, enrich fitness programs, create a more diversified, convenient, and mass-friendly national fitness system, provide residents with a better fitness environment and services, and create a healthier environment. , positive community atmosphere.