Ford Pro introduces the new all-electric E-Transit Courier

Ford Pro unveils the E-Transit Courier, a new all-electric commercial vehicle 1 offering increased connectivity and productivity to customers using compact vans.

The new E-Transit Courier, with which the Blue Oval expands the range of its innovative electrified and connected commercial vans, is fully integrated with the Ford Pro software and services platform, to promote even more efficient vehicle operation.

To further increase productivity, E-Transit Courier has been completely redesigned with a larger and more flexible load compartment, offering 25% more volume than the previous model, as well as the possibility of carrying two Euro pallets.

The new E-Transit Courier, Part of Ford’s $50+ billion global investment in electric transition, it represents another step towards electrification of the iconic Transit family, joining Ford’s Pro commercial vehicle lineup alongside the larger E-Transit and E -Transit Custom.

The new E-Transit Courier will make its public debut at the Commercial Vehicle Show in Birmingham, UK, April 18-20, with production slated to start in 2024. Customers will be able to order the petrol-engined Transit Courier models and diesel from summer 2023, with first deliveries later this year.

