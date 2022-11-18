□Jimu news reporter Chen Lingyan of Chutian Metropolis Daily

On the 17th, Beijing time, the first episode of Ronaldo’s exclusive interview with the famous media personality Piers Morgan was released. In this interview, Ronaldo spoke frankly about himself, with frequent “golden sentences”.

And Morgan also revealed that in the next episode of the interview, Ronaldo talked about Messi, “What he said will become a shocking headline.”

I almost joined Manchester City

Ronaldo revealed that he was “very close to joining Manchester City” in 2021, and said that Manchester City worked very hard to sign him. However, former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson asked him not to do so.

Ronaldo revealed that in August 2021, Ferguson convinced him to join Manchester United again, “I talked to him (Ferguson) and he said to me ‘You can’t come to Manchester City’. I said ‘Okay, boss’. So I A decision was made … and it was a good decision.”

I’m that fruit that everyone wants to bite into

Morgan said that Ronaldo has 500 million fans, which is more than the total number of fans of the Kardashian family (the famous American Internet celebrity family), which is extremely amazing.

Ronaldo said: “I am very proud. Fans mean a lot to me. It means people like me and let me know that I am attractive. I think this is why I am the number one. Sometimes I also ask myself, why is the number one? I am not someone else? I think, not only because I play football very well, but also many aspects are very important, such as my personal charm, such as I am also very handsome… Haha, to be honest, I don’t know the reason, how to describe it What? I’m the kind of fruit that everyone wants to bite into.”

I buried him next to my father’s grave

Ronaldo talked about the child who died in the interview. Georgina was originally pregnant with twins, but in the end only her daughter was born smoothly, and her son died unexpectedly. Ronaldo said that this incident made him and his family go through a very difficult period of time.

He said that the gains and losses of the two children made him fall into complicated emotions. “I have never felt happy and sad at the same time. It is difficult to explain clearly. I don’t know whether I want to cry or laugh, and I don’t know what to do.” He revealed that he Put the son’s ashes next to his father, “I often tell them. They make me a better man and a better father.”

I’m not chasing the record, the record is chasing me

Morgan talked to Ronaldo about Messi, and said that the news of Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United made Manchester United’s jerseys top sales within 24 hours, surpassing Messi’s sales in Paris.

Ronaldo said frankly that this incident really made him very happy. When asked whether it is an obsession to always break records in his career, Ronaldo responded with a smile: “I don’t chase the record, the record is chasing me.”