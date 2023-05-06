The first inland river tourism water sports center in the urban area was put into use- News Center- Southeast.com

Puxia River Aquatic Center Pier.Photo by Fuzhou Daily reporter Chen Nuan “Come on, come on!” “Turn the corner slowly!” Yesterday morning, on the Puxia River, the first water carnival paddle board invitational tournament in 2023 officially kicked off. The exciting “water rafting” competition attracted many citizens to stop and cheer. The launch of the event also marks the completion and operation of the Puxia River Aquatic Center, the first inland river tourism water sports center in the urban area, which will be officially opened for operation in the near future. The newly built Puxia River Aquatic Center is located near Lianshui Puxia Bus Station, Lianshui Road, Cangshan District. When the reporter arrived at the scene yesterday, he saw paddle boards moving forward amidst the lush greenery in the waters next to the pier, and the contestants felt the joy and passion of water sports in the beautiful scenery. According to the relevant person in charge of Fuzhou Water Affairs Group, the competition event of the day is the 500-meter turn-back paddle board race, using inflatable paddle boards, divided into men’s and women’s groups, and the ranking is determined according to the length of time. Pressing the board, tilting the head, cornering… With the whistle of the competition, the players paddled and galloped away, and the brightly colored paddle boards became a beautiful landscape. In the most exciting and entertaining round of the mark, the thrilling cornering scene attracted the audience’s exclamation and applause. “Although I haven’t been in paddle boarding for a long time, it’s really interesting!” As the runner-up in the women’s competition, Zhou Shiying from Fujian Shipbuilding and Transportation Vocational College achieved a good result of 8 minutes and 29 seconds. Zhou Shiying is a member of the school’s dragon boat team, and usually loves the feeling of ” galloping” on the water. “Puxia River has beautiful scenery, good water quality, and smooth water surface. I hope to have the opportunity to experience the charm of water sports here in the future.” See also Cristiano Ronaldo rethinks the offers of the Arab teams The reporter learned that the water area of ​​the Puxia River is 50-80 meters wide, and the water depth is 0.8-1.5 meters. Fuzhou Water Affairs Group combines the Nantai Island Convention and Exhibition Area to integrate exhibition trade, business finance, culture and leisure, and living and living. The comprehensive function of exhibition culture and business Positioning, developed the Puxia River water sports project, according to “one wharf, one scene”, implemented the water sports wharf, shore platform, management room construction and river arrangement, etc., and the project construction has been successfully completed. “In order to further improve the articles on water management, water management and water development, and to enrich inland river tourism products, the Puxia River Water Sports Center plans to introduce sailing, kayaking, paddle board, dragon boat, and model airplane competitions and training and experience, creating the first inland river in the urban area. The sports center integrating unpowered water sports training, research, and experience will allow more citizens to appreciate the charm of water sports.” The relevant person in charge of Fuzhou Water Affairs Group said. (Fuzhou Daily reporter Sun Man)