The First Overseas Delegation Arrives in Chengdu for the 31st Summer Universiade

The first batch of overseas delegation members of the Chengdu Universiade arrived in Chengdu. On July 17, a group of 7 members of the Brazilian delegation participating in the 31st Summer Universiade arrived at Chengdu Tianfu International Airport, marking the first batch of foreign delegations to arrive in Chengdu for the event.

The officials of the Brazilian delegation went through various procedures at the airport in less than 20 minutes, with all 7 members smoothly passing through customs. To ensure the smooth customs clearance for the Universiade, Chengdu Customs has upgraded 6 special channels and added 8 self-service declaration machines in the entry health and quarantine self-declaration area.

Despite the long journey, members of the Brazilian delegation arrived in Chengdu full of energy and excitement. Kelly, an official of the delegation, stated that Brazil will send about 250 athletes to participate in the Universiade and their main goal is to win gold medals. However, they are also very happy to be in Chengdu as the Universiade is important for their athletes and will serve as a stepping stone for their future careers.

Alessandro, the deputy head of the Brazilian delegation, mentioned that he had visited Chengdu in March for the spring meeting of the heads of the Universiade delegation and was left with good memories. The early arrival of the delegation is to make all-round preparations for the Brazilian team, and they have confidence that their athletes will achieve excellent results in the beautiful city of Chengdu. Athletes of the Brazilian team will continue to arrive in Chengdu starting from July 21.

Various delegations will continue to arrive in Chengdu from the 17th onwards. Chengdu Customs has organized arrival and departure security drills, setting up scenarios for health and quarantine, baggage declaration, special item security, inspection and handling, and emergency response. These drills aim to ensure standardized and orderly customs clearance procedures for participants of the Universiade.

The Chengdu Universiade is set to be a global sporting event, hosting athletes from different countries. With the arrival of the first batch of overseas delegation members, preparations for the Universiade are in full swing.

Source: Xinhua Net

