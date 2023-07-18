SOMI Confirmed to Make a Comeback in August with New Album

SOLO singer SOMI is set to make a highly anticipated comeback in early August, according to recent reports from Korean media. Currently busy preparing for her new album, SOMI’s return will mark her first release in 1 year and 10 months, making it an exciting event for her fans.

SOMI, who was born in 2001, first gained attention in 2015 when she appeared on JYP Entertainment‘s girl group selection program, “SIXTEEN,” ultimately becoming a trainee for the company. Her talents shone through as she later participated in the talent show “PRODUCE 101” and emerged as the winner, earning her a spot in the limited group IOI.

Once IOI disbanded, SOMI decided to pursue a solo career and made the move from JYP to YG Entertainment. Since then, she has been active as a solo singer, impressing listeners with her unique musical style and captivating performances.

Fans are eagerly awaiting SOMI’s upcoming album, as she has been known for her ability to deliver powerful and refreshing concepts. Her return in early August promises to showcase a stronger, more mature side of the talented artist.

As SOMI continues to work on her album production, details regarding the concept and title track remain undisclosed. However, industry insiders have revealed that SOMI is determined to make her comeback memorable and is pouring her heart into every aspect of the production.

With her previous releases receiving positive reception and achieving commercial success, expectations are high for SOMI’s upcoming comeback. She is known for her catchy melodies, impressive vocal range, and charismatic stage presence, leaving fans excited to see what she has in store this time around.

As the day of her comeback draws near, SOMI’s fans are eagerly counting down the days. With her fresh Teen Fresh concept and strong determination to deliver exceptional music, there is no doubt that SOMI’s return will make waves in the industry.

