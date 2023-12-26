The first primary and secondary school golf campus league in Futian District, Shenzhen was unique – Sports – China Engineering Network

The first primary and secondary school golf campus league in Futian District, Shenzhen has concluded with a unique and successful event, marking a major milestone for youth golf in the region. The league, which was recently held at Jinglian Primary School in Futian District, saw 170 athletes from 14 schools in the district compete on fairways designed by classmates from 6 schools.

Tianjian Primary School emerged as the team champion, clinching the top spot with a one-shot advantage. Meanwhile, Li Zhuoyi from Huangpu School won the individual championship, showcasing their exceptional skills on the fairway. This inaugural event was a platform for students to display their knowledge and understanding of golf, while also highlighting their imaginative fairway designs.

Former vice governor of Guangdong Province, Xu Deli, and chairman of the Guangdong Golf Association presented the trophy to the team champion and the Outstanding Organization Award to Jinglian Primary School. The event received high praise from Liang Hao, representative of the Futian District Education Bureau, who described it as a “small competition with big achievements,” emphasizing the creative and innovative contributions made by the students.

Hu Lubao, the principal of Jinglian Primary School, expressed hopes that the event would provide opportunities for more citizens and families to get closer to golf, especially the children, in order to experience the culture and spirit of the sport. Zhuang Hezhong, chairman of the Shenzhen Golf Association, commended the success of the event and affirmed their continued support for youth golf in Shenzhen.

The unique and captivating event was a joint effort by the Shenzhen Futian District Education Bureau, the Shenzhen Futian District Educational Science Research Institute, and Jinglian Primary School. It successfully showcased the growing popularity of golf among young students and demonstrated the potential for further development of the sport in the region.