Home » The first primary and secondary school golf campus league in Futian District, Shenzhen was unique – Sports – China Engineering Network
Sports

The first primary and secondary school golf campus league in Futian District, Shenzhen was unique – Sports – China Engineering Network

by admin
The first primary and secondary school golf campus league in Futian District, Shenzhen was unique – Sports – China Engineering Network

The first primary and secondary school golf campus league in Futian District, Shenzhen has concluded with a unique and successful event, marking a major milestone for youth golf in the region. The league, which was recently held at Jinglian Primary School in Futian District, saw 170 athletes from 14 schools in the district compete on fairways designed by classmates from 6 schools.

Tianjian Primary School emerged as the team champion, clinching the top spot with a one-shot advantage. Meanwhile, Li Zhuoyi from Huangpu School won the individual championship, showcasing their exceptional skills on the fairway. This inaugural event was a platform for students to display their knowledge and understanding of golf, while also highlighting their imaginative fairway designs.

Former vice governor of Guangdong Province, Xu Deli, and chairman of the Guangdong Golf Association presented the trophy to the team champion and the Outstanding Organization Award to Jinglian Primary School. The event received high praise from Liang Hao, representative of the Futian District Education Bureau, who described it as a “small competition with big achievements,” emphasizing the creative and innovative contributions made by the students.

Hu Lubao, the principal of Jinglian Primary School, expressed hopes that the event would provide opportunities for more citizens and families to get closer to golf, especially the children, in order to experience the culture and spirit of the sport. Zhuang Hezhong, chairman of the Shenzhen Golf Association, commended the success of the event and affirmed their continued support for youth golf in Shenzhen.

The unique and captivating event was a joint effort by the Shenzhen Futian District Education Bureau, the Shenzhen Futian District Educational Science Research Institute, and Jinglian Primary School. It successfully showcased the growing popularity of golf among young students and demonstrated the potential for further development of the sport in the region.

You may also like

Poor result and transmission. Zaruba: The technicians are...

double against Benzema’s team in the beating of...

War in Ukraine: tennis player Alexandr Dolgopolov on...

Changes in U.S. stocks | Manchester United rose...

Football: Liverpool take top spot on Boxing Day

Los Angeles Dodgers REINFORCED infield with former New...

A late Christmas meal: impressive KRC Genk devours...

«Diagnosed 10 years ago». The interview – breaking...

Macau Snooker Masters Ding Junhui lost to Trump...

ONLINE: Newcastle knocked down his former striker. He...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy