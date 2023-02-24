The first trial of the National Table Tennis Durban World Table Tennis Championships: Ma Long and Sun Yingsha won the men’s and women’s singles championships 2023-02-24 09:58:25.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Author: Yu Sihui, Hu Jiali

The men’s and women’s singles finals were held on the 23rd in the first match of the Durban World Table Tennis Championships trials of the Chinese Table Tennis Team. Ma Long and Sun Yingsha defeated Fan Zhendong and Chen Xingtong respectively.

Sun Yingsha received emergency treatment due to foot discomfort in the women’s singles final that day, but this did not have much impact on her state. In terms of key ball handling, Sun Yingsha was more stable. She defeated Chen Xingtong 11:9, 11:9, 11:8 and won the women’s singles championship.

“From today’s entire game, I handled the key balls and stalemate rhythm in the first two rounds relatively well.” Sun Yingsha said after the game. Regarding her foot injury, she said: “I think injuries are also part of the game. After dealing with the injuries, I am still very active in the game.”

In the subsequent men’s singles final, Ma Long entered the state quickly and won two consecutive games with 11:8 and 11:5. In the third game, the two sides fell into a stalemate. In the end, Ma Long defeated Fan Zhendong 11:7 by virtue of his consecutive scoring at the end of the game and won the men’s singles championship.

“Through the previous winter training, I have maintained good technical and physical conditions. Although this competition is an intra-team competition, winning the championship will still enhance my confidence.” Malone said.

This is the end of the first round of trials. According to the rules, the players who won the men’s and women’s singles championships in the trials will directly qualify for the Durban World Table Tennis Championships.