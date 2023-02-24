Original title: Buying Nike’s top joint shoes now is too cost-effective! These 10 pairs are several hundred pieces! And Chicago AJ!

Author: FLIGHTCLUB Chinese Station

The price of ordinary models, buy joint models!

Recently, the editor found that many Nike “top joint shoes” are close to the market price of ordinary models.

For example, the ‘Chicago’ color joint AJ released last year only cost more than 900.

The most surprising thing is the OFF-WHITE x Nike joint name that has plummeted all the way, ‘before two thousand, now seven hundred’.

Today, the editor selected 10 Nike ‘top joint shoes’ around 1,000 yuandon’t know which pair is on your must-buy list?

KITH x Nike Air Force 1 Low “NYC”

Item No.: CZ7928-001

Sale price: ￥999 yuan

KITH has a very high status in the trend circle, and it is almost a take-off to create joint shoes with Nike.

But this pair of Air Force 1 is an exception, all sizes are around 1,000 yuan.

You must know that the ‘pure black’ color Air Force 1 costs more than 700, and it is absolutely suitable to buy a KITH joint name with a few hundred more.

Stüssy x Nike Air Force 1 Mid

Item No.: DJ7841-200

Sale price: ￥1199 yuan

Stüssy, who has won the title of “Happy Rich Shoes”, will bring two pairs of Air Force 1 Low to Nike in 2020.

The current market price is close to 3,000 RMB, which can be said to be ‘Rich Woman Happy Shoes’ 2.0.

The same design language of linen material and layered Logo, this pair of Air Force 1 Mid is actually lower than the original price, only ¥9xx.

Union x Air Jordan 1 KO Low

Item No.: DO8912-101

Sale price: ￥1099

Los Angeles trend shop Union LA, first appeared in the shoe circle because of Union x Air Jordan 1.

After a few years, this year I once again focused on the Air Jordan 1 shoe model, bringing Union x Air Jordan 1 KO Low.

The canvas upper is very suitable for spring and summer, and it can be bought for more than 900 now.

Concepts x Nike Air Max 1

Item No.: DN1803-300

Sale price: ￥1199 yuan

The ‘Lobster Series’ launched by Boston’s sneaker shop Concepts and Nike is the first choice for countless players to collect.

Several pairs of joint shoes based on Air Max 1 in 2022 are also amazing.

Presented in canvas, denim, and cashew flower patterns, the details are very rich, and the size of 42 is about 1,000 yuan.

OFF-WHITE x Nike Blazer Low

Item No.: DH7863-100 (white)/DH7863-001 (black)

Sale price: ￥899 yuan

OFF-WHITE x Nike can be regarded as the heaviest cooperation series in recent years, and there are few cases of ‘breaking hair’.

Last year, the Nike Blazer Low, which brought a different style of ‘hole shoes’, was nearly 2,000 RMB in individual sizes when it was first released.

Now the difficulty of getting started is quite friendly, and both color schemes are lower than the original price.

Acronym x Nike Blazer Low

Item No.: DN2067-001 (black and green)/DN2067-600 (wine red)

Sale price: ¥ 999 yuan

Acronym is definitely one of the best in the field of functional clothing, and the joint shoes created with Nike are not cheap.

The pair of Acronym x Nike Blazer released last year can be bought for a few hundred dollars.

For players with strong hands-on ability, they can also unlock more novel shapes by 3D printing the heel.

AMBUSH x Air Max 180 High

Item No.: BV0145-001/BV0145-100

Sale price: ￥1499 yuan

In the past two years, AMBUSH x Nike, which has attracted the attention of many players with its “killer hook”, is quite popular.

The AMBUSH x Nike Air Max 180 released in 2019 has a shoulder-to-shoulder Air FOG 1 shape, and now it only costs more than 800.

Although it has been a while since it was released, it still cannot hide its cost performance.

UNDEFEATED x Nike Air Force 1 Low

Item No.: DV5255-400

Sale price: ￥999 yuan

The street fashion brand UNDEFEATED once created a joint Air Jordan 4 of “sky-high price shoes”, and later launched the Kobe series.

Last year, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Air Force 1, many pairs of joint names were released.

Subverting the military style that is good at using, it is presented in brightly colored patent leather, and both men’s and women’s sizes are around the original price.

NBA x Nike Dunk Low “Chicago”

Item No.: DD3363-100

Sale price: ￥749 yuan

In the past two years, the Dunk series has been in a mess, I believe everyone can see it.

To celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the NBA brought a commemorative color NBA x Nike Dunk Low.

At the same time, you have a Chicago dress, a joint identity, and a popular shoe model, as long as there are more than 700, don’t you think about it?

Nina Chanel Abney x Air Jordan 2

Item No.: DQ0558-160

Sale price: ￥1799 yuan

Air Jordan 2 has been tepid, but it has been favored by Jordan Brand in the past two years, and has brought many heavy joint names.

This pair of artists’ co-branded models visually make the whole pair of shoes look neater with their simple design.

Not only the Chicago color scheme, but also the appealing nine-hole shoe shape, the current market price has been cut to ￥9xx.

The above is the good-priced Nike “top joint shoes” summarized by the editor for you. Which pair do you prefer?