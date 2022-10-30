Home Sports The first win of the season! Huerter 27+6 Herro scored 34 points, the King narrowly suffered a big reversal by the Heat – yqqlm
The first win of the season! Huerter 27+6 Herro scored 34 points, the King narrowly suffered a big reversal by the Heat

Original title: First win of the season! Huerter 27+6 Hirokong scored 34 points, the King narrowly suffered a major reversal by the Heat

On October 30, Beijing time, the NBA regular season continued, and the Kings played against the Heat at home. In the end, the Kings won 119-113, ushering in the first victory of the season.

Specific score: 23-32, 26-39, 33-19, 31-29 (Heat first)

In this game, the Kings, who played at home, were in better condition. They opened up the points difference from the second quarter and once led the Heat by more than 20 points. In the third quarter, Heat guard Lowry scored 11 points and led his team to start a counterattack. With 5 minutes left in the final quarter, King Sabonis Jr. committed 6 fouls, and the Heat chased down to only 1 point. But in the end, the Kings held on to their home game and won 119-113.

Player stats:

Heat: Butler 13 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists, Herro 34 points and 3 rebounds, Adebayo 23 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists, Lowry 15 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists, Martin 9 points and 4 rebounds

King: Fox 17 points, 13 rebounds and 5 assists, Keegan Murray 22 points, 1 rebound and 3 assists, Huerter 27 points, 3 rebounds and 6 assists, Sabonis 18 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists, Barnes 11 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists

