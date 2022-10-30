Home Technology Chrome exposed high-risk “zero-day vulnerability” has been exploited! Google releases emergency security update
Chrome exposed high-risk "zero-day vulnerability" has been exploited! Google releases emergency security update

Chrome exposed high-risk "zero-day vulnerability" has been exploited! Google releases emergency security update

Earlier, Google officially released the update file of the Chrome desktop version “107.0.5304.87/88” for Windows, Mac, Linux and other computer versions of the Chrome browser, and urgently repaired the “zero-day vulnerability” that had been exploited, according to foreign media. According to statistics, this is the seventh zero-day vulnerability that Google has released so far this year. Before the affected version of Chome is “107.0.5304.87”, users are advised to update to the latest version as soon as possible.

According to foreign media Bleepngcomputer, the zero-day vulnerability reported by Avast security researchers this time is codenamed “CVE-2022-3723”, which is a type confusion bug in the Chrome V8 JavaScript engine. The vulnerability is known to allow hackers to read and write sensitive information permissions of other applications, crash the browser, and allow hackers to execute arbitrary code remotely to launch malicious attacks.

Google did not specify the details of the vulnerability, other than to say that attempts have been made to mine it and launch an attack.

In order to ensure data security, it is recommended that users manually update Chrome as soon as possible. After clicking the Chrome browser on the computer, click the “…” icon at the top left of the screen. After the function menu appears, slide to the bottom “Help” option. After clicking “About Chrome”, you can perform a manual quick update >.

The Chrome browser released the latest version “107.0.5304.88” to patch the seventh zero-day vulnerability this year. (Figure flipping the screenshot of the computer webpage)

