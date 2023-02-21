Home Sports the flowers at Stamford Bridge – Corriere TV
the flowers at Stamford Bridge – Corriere TV

the flowers at Stamford Bridge – Corriere TV

Outside the last stadium of Vialli football player and coach, the tribute of Italians and English

by Paolo Tomaselli, sent to London / CorriereTv

At Stamford Bridge, outside the Chelsea stadium, the latest of Gianluca Vialli as a player and manager in the late 90s. Incessant the pilgrimage of Italian and English enthusiasts to pay a tribute gift to the footballer from Cremona died at 58, in the London clinic where he had been hospitalized since before Christmas. Chelsea have moved the plaque commemorating the player inside the stadium as a tribute to the Italian footballer.

January 7, 2023

