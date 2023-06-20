The former Moravian representative finished in Bohemka

Last summer, Moravek returned to Bohemians after 13 years. Even after coming from Germany, where he played for Schalke, Kaiserslautern and Augsburg, he continued to be hampered by health problems. The midfielder with three starts for the Czech national team wasted most of the season and played in only five league matches. He was no longer involved in the summer training of the “Klangaros”.

Captain Josef Jindřišek, on the other hand, was present at today’s first training session of the fourth team of the past league season. The 42-year-old, the oldest active player in the top league, will continue his career in the Pražany jersey next year, as he recently announced. With Bohemians, he will qualify for the European Cups, where the “Klangaros” have passed for the first time since the division of the federation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

