The rally yesterday. Diesse Palladini: “We want to grow further” Mister Pagano: “Rosa ok, but first of all, let’s forget about last season’s ride”

CASTEGGIO

Il Casteggio, fresh from the exhilarating ride in the First category, looks to the new Promotion championship aiming high: “We must be good at adapting quickly to the pace of the Promotion, where we will find several teams already tested in this tournament – warns the ds Gianluca Palladini – We start with the will to do well and an experienced coach like Pagano will be able to help us a lot. In these years of Tinozzi’s presidency, Casteggio has always shown that it knows how to go beyond expectations. In our idea of ​​growth, we hope to have the municipal administration at our side, which recognizes our efforts and the social function carried out ».

In yesterday’s rally at the sports field in via Bussolino, the new faces of the transfer campaign paraded, among which the former OltreVoghe defender, Marco Di Placido, stands out. “We have chosen experienced and winning players, who join an already strong group,” explains Palladini. Mister Pagano, after 5 years at Varzi, is ready for this new challenge: «I’m happy with the squad, I know many guys, so the work will be easier. The aspiration is a top championship, but we will have to forget the triumphal march of last season. It will be necessary to get into the new category quickly ».

Here is the rose. Goalkeepers: Iacchini, Grasso (2002). Defenders: Arbasini, R. Cantiello (2004), Casazza (2004), Cavallieri (2003), Cavallini (2002), Di Placido, Francalanza (2005), Guidi, Manuelli (2003), Mognaga (2004). Midfielders: Crivelli, Dragoni, Fossati (2005), Orlandini, Zucca (2005). Forwards: P. Cantiello, Carotenuto, Maruffi (2004), Migliavacca, Rebecchi, Rebollini. The first friendly outing of the Casteggio will be on 21 August (6 pm), at home with Vogherese. Saturday 27, home debut in the Cup, against Frog Milano. –