FANTASY: Defenders are essential, Zelenka recommends his number one

“The fantasy league continues unstoppably. I set a record last time, so I’m improving every lap. For you, for example, 52 points is not much, but I am satisfied,” smiles Luděk Zelenka.

This time he’s targeting defenders. “They are a specific group. The best player in the lineup is a defender who scores a goal. They have the highest scores, but there are very few people who shoot them regularly. “Nota bene, when Láďa Krejčí is among the midfielders in the Fantasy League,” says the experienced former soccer player and glossary.

The Danes from Sparta have come home and are looking forward to an exceptional match. About 25 acquaintances will come to cheer SörensenVideo: Sport.cz

“For me, Sörensen is number one in the defender position. He is a goal scorer from practically every standard. He takes advantage of the fact that he can find a place right behind Krejčí,” Zelenka explains.

Sörensen did not finish Sparta’s match in Copenhagen on Tuesday. However, coach Priske said after the match that the Danish stopper was primarily tired and should be available for Saturday’s duel in Jablonec.

“Then, of course, skilful fullbacks are valuable. Wiesner shined last round, he had 1+1 and was the best player of the round. It is this type or a similar type that is terribly important to the lineup. I have Oscar on the left and Vraštil on the right. The best option for me so far. Defense is very expensive to me, so I believe it will bring me points. And as I say, the number one defender for me is Sörensen,” Zelenka offers his view as an inspiration.