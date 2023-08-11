Scale team productivity with Jira Work Management Premium

Organizations that need diverse disparate Jira projects to manage their ongoing cross-functional work have reached a productivity level that’s ready to scale. The new premium plan from Jira Work Management offers customers more visibility, more automation options and more capacity to build bridges between teams and get a clear picture of the current work at all times.

A cross-team overview

Complex, cross-functional work requires an overview and a view of the big picture. The feature that Jira Work Management provides for this purpose is called Overview and combines several projects in one place. There, viewers can choose between the different views they are already familiar with: summary, calendar, timeline.

For team leaders or project managers, the summary tab provides unique insight into work in progress at a broader team level or for specific cross-functional initiatives. The calendar and timeline views, in turn, provide overviews of the overlaps between projects, helping to understand dependencies on a granular level and plan accordingly.

Overviews can answer questions, eliminate ambiguities and create visibility across the company in order to bring all teams and stakeholders on the same page with the right information.

More automation

Jira Work Management Premium allows to create more global and multi-project automation rules, up to 1,000 per month per user. This means teams can spend less time on tedious administrative tasks and more energy on getting productive work done. This ultimately leads to more efficiency, more focus and lower costs.

And if you don’t want to start from scratch, you can register directly from Atlassian’s automation templates library and look for suitable rules there. So getting started in the world of Jira automation is really easy.

Requirements for standardization

For organizations in which several different project management solutions are used in parallel, it is a challenge to draw links between the teams and their work. That is why many companies are striving to harmonize and standardize their tool landscapes. Jira Work Management Premium makes this task easier, because the system brings a automated import option with to import project data from tools like Asana, Monday, and ClickUp.

Premium features for better administration

In the premium tariff, Jira Work Management offers extended administrative options to get more out of the solution beyond the end user functions – for example in the form of helpful information and a tidy, always up-to-date system. Premium functions such as admin insights and project archiving provide a good administrative basis for this.

And other features in Jira Work Management Premium will support scaling even better. So there will soon be the option to include a release step in workflows. This means that tasks follow clear and secure processes between their statuses, depending on whether a specific responsible person has given their okay.

Do you want to know more about Jira Work Management, the use cases and the functions? We are Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner with experience from thousands of Atlassian projects. We would be happy to advise your team on the evaluation, take care of the licensing and help with the introduction. Get it contact with us!

Further information

Jira Work Management: New opportunities for company-wide collaboration

Is Jira trapped in your IT and development teams?

Podcast – Take Atlassian Jira out of the technical corner and use it across the company