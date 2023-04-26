Security in Cali: an outstanding debt

Cali does not deserve to continue waiting for the public policy of citizen security. It is unacceptable that eight months after the end of a new government, we Calinos continue without a clear path that lights the way to improve security and coexistence once and for all.

It seems that we are a safe city that does not need urgent measures, at least that is what the reports presented by the Mayor’s Office suggest, which has still not presented said document to the District Council.

Some balances are not only contrary to citizen perception, but also go against the objectives established since 2020.

In that year, in the Development Plan 2020-2023 “Cali Unida Por la Vida”, two major goals were established for the Ministry of Security and Justice, the Public Policy for Citizen Security and Coexistence and the design of prison infrastructure. However, according to the latest report from the Administrative Planning Department (DAP) on the Development Plan, the level of compliance with these goals is zero percent. Yes, zero percent.

Despite this, the DAP indicates that the effectiveness of the Ministry of Security and Justice is 72.4%.

A city whose main concern is safety cannot accept a report like this, especially when fear in the streets, restaurants and even in places to exercise outdoors has spread like a virus.

Criminals dare to commit crimes because the consequences are minimal, and this is partly due to the lack of a serious road map defined from the Mayor’s Office.

The latest report from the Ministry of Security indicates that the public policy document is in the process of being formulated and is being adjusted by Planning and the Treasury.

This report is from two months ago.

Shouldn’t this be a priority? The city does not need more temporary solutions, let alone a secretary who seems to be more concerned with the proposals of the mayoral candidates or in saying that the videos of the robberies are false, instead of complying with the objectives established in the Plan developmental.

This must be the theme that unites all of us from Cali, not only in the future, but right now.

The city cannot go another day without a policy that allows for the pooling of resources effectively.

We have had special security plans implemented in some sectors for specific periods of time, but there is no articulation or continuity that allows real results to be obtained in the long term. The administration invests a large amount of resources, but the end result does not justify the investment.

The last three mayors have proposed this, but none have made it a reality.

Surely, the candidates in the next race will also include it in their government program.

For this reason, I invite all citizens to pay attention to this issue and keep it in mind, not only to carry out political control of the current mayor’s office, but also to think about the future of the city.

The political exercise must be done well from the planning stage, so as not to run later to increase the percentages of execution.

In this way we avoid political manipulation and the proliferation of populist discourses around security.

Comments