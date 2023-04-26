Be prepared to go to jail for those who watch and search for child porn movies on the Internet, National Crime Bureau and Telangana Police are active.

Be prepared to go to jail for watching and searching child porn movies on the internet

A close look at the National Crime Bureau, identified by IP address, registered a case against several people

Telangana police also mobilized, several arrested and cases registered, identified by IP address

Hyderabad: 25/April

(Sahrnews.com/Special Report)

Watching child porn movies, indecent images and other content on the Internet, searching them on the Internet, storing them in your mobile phones, laptops, computers is a serious crime under the law. Union Minister for Women and Child Development Mrs. Smriti Irani. 25 July 2019 stated in writing in the Rajya Sabha that according to the information provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs, police and public order is also a state subject under the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India. The Union Territories and State Governments are empowered to deal with such crimes, including cybercrime, under existing provisions of law.

The Union Minister had said that the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR#According to the information provided by ), complaints have been received regarding cybercrime violations related to child pornography. Union Minister for Women and Child Development Mrs. Smriti Irani said that the Information Technology (IT) Act 2000 Adequate provisions are in place to deal with cybercrimes prevalent in Section of the Act 67b It specifically provides for severe penalties for publishing, browsing (internet searching) or transmitting child pornography in electronic form.

IT Act and Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines) Rules 2011 Cassation 79 It requires that arbitrators exercise due diligence in the performance of their duties and inform users of computer resources to act accordingly. Further, Indian Penal Code Sec. 354A And 354D provides punishment for cyberbullying and cyberstalking against women and the government has imposed penalties on Internet Service Providers (ISPs).ISPs#) has taken several measures to protect children from online sexual exploitation, the government blocks websites that contain extreme child sexual exploitation content (CSAM#) based on INTERPOL# Based on the “worst list” of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI#) which is the national nodal agency for Interpol.

This list is shared by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT#), which is then larger ISPs# Directs to block such websites. Government in India ISPs# The Internet Watch Foundation (IWF#)، UK# Dynamically online based on a list of CSAM# Ordered to adopt and disable/remove.

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity#(Information Security Education and Awareness)YES#) is implementing a major program. A dedicated website has also been set up for information security awareness. Union Minister Mrs. Smriti Irani told the Rajya Sabha that National Crime Records BureauNCRB#), according to information provided by 2016 During the POCSO#Act 2012 Section of 14 and section 15 The highest number of cases have been registered in the state of Jharkhand.

POCSO# Act 2012 Section of 14 Whoever uses a child or children for obscene purposes shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to five years and with fine.Further Section 15 Any person who stores for commercial purposes any obscene material in any form involving a child shall be punished with imprisonment of any description or with fine or with both.

Moreover, the government introduced a definition of child pornography POCSO Act, 2012 It has proposed amendments and, among other things, introduced penalties for storing, transmitting or using child pornography for commercial purposes, so as to curb the trend of child pornography through the online medium. The Protection of Children from Crime (Amendment) Bill is currently under consideration in the Parliament (Report of Press Information Bureau on July 25, 2019).

According to media reports available there, in this case, September 2021- Cyberabad Police 16 A case was registered against persons who watched pornographic films related to children. National Crime Records Bureau NCRB# The action was taken by the Telangana State Crime Investigation Department. At that time, the police said, “NCRB traced the IP address and among them 16 The persons are from Hyderabad. The details have been sent to us and a case has been registered.” A police official said they are busy identifying more such persons.

Meanwhile in India Today with reference to PTI 27 February 2023 According to a report published in Kerala Police from across the state during simultaneous raids 12 People have been arrested and charged with viewing and sharing objectionable material related to children as part of a crackdown on child pornography. 270 Apart from confiscating electronic devices 142 Cases have been registered. Police said that among those arrested are professional youth workers and high-tech experts.

The 10th special campaign of the Kerala Police CCSE (Countering Child Sexual Exploitation) team, the police said in a press release. P. Hunt 23.1, Statewide approx 858 The locations were identified and a case was registered against the culprits in a covert operation.Viewing, distributing or storing any child pornographic material is a criminal offense by law and may result in Imprisonment up to five years And 10 lakh rupees Can be fined up to

Superintendent of Police Waqarabad District Nandyala Koti Reddy IPS In this regard, warned the people of the district in the past few days that strict action will be taken against those who watch and search for child porn movies on the Internet, obscene and dirty material related to minor children, obscene pictures of children and other prohibited materials on the Internet. Such persons will be sent to jail while taking legal action.

In his press note released, SP District Waqarabad Nandyala Koti Reddy IPS said that if someone is addicted to this by doing all these actions on his mobile phone and saving such movies and pictures in his mobile phone, it is understood that If no one is watching their activities, then they are suffering from serious misunderstanding. District SP N Koti Reddy said that Telangana Police is registering cases against those who watch child pornography surreptitiously.

District SP Nandyala Koti Reddy IPS said that the National Crime Bureau (NCB) is keeping a close watch on those who share or forward child pornography, sexually harassing content, images or other content and search on the Internet. SP District Waqarabad Nandyala Koti Reddy IPS revealed that so far on the information of the National Crime Bureau (NCB) several persons have been registered and produced in the court. He warned the people suffering from addiction that they should immediately stop these activities, otherwise they will also go to jail.

At the same time, SP District Waqarabad Nandyala Koti Reddy IPS advised the public that if they know any person who is addicted to watching and keeping child pornography, sexually harassing videos and images on the Internet or mobile phone or If they are suspected, the nearest police Report such persons to the station or 100 Report on the number, the identity of the informers will be kept confidential and those involved in such crimes will be sent to jail.

It will not be unnecessary to mention here that every internet service, Wi-Fi and mobile internet

An IP address INTERNET PROTOCOL ADDRESS happens.

which easily monitors the movements of every Internet user, especially for government agencies and the police

It is trivial to identify anyone’s IP address

Do not search and view prohibited content on the Internet, through fake IDs on social media platforms

or any such content shall not be shared by the authenticated ID nor shall any commentable comments be made and as well

Anti-national, objectionable, hateful and insulting content against any personality should not be made viral.

The post Those who watch and search child porn movies on the Internet, be prepared to go to jail, National Crime Bureau and Telangana Police are active appeared first on Saher News.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

