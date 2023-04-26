Home » Paolo Banchero, rookie of the year
Paolo Banchero, rookie of the year

04/26/2023 at 01:36

CEST


The number 1 in the draft this season confirms expectations averaging 20 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists

The Magic power forward signed 6 games of more than 30 points and 40 of more than 20

The Italian Paolo Bancheropower forward for the Orlando Magic and first overall pick in the last draft, was chosen this Tuesday as rookie of the YearThe NBA said in a statement. Banchero, born in Seattle 20 years ago to an Italian-American father, was chosen ahead of Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz and Jalen Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Italian was the leader of the Magic, with whom averaged 20 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per match. He exceeded 20 points 40 times and added more than 30 points six times.

He is the third Magic player to win this award, dedicated to the memory of Wilt Chamberlain, after Shaquille O’Neal and Mike Miller.

The Magic finished thirteenth in the East (34-48).

