Dry Eyewear has acquired 100% of the capital of the French company Unt – Machining & New Technologiess. Founded in 1989 in Morbier, Unt is a company specialized in the production of precision metal and mechanical components for the entire high-end eyewear sector. The reality is located in the Upper Jura, a region historically recognized as the eyewear district of France and for its tradition in micro-technology.

Along with the 2017 acquisition of Manufacture Kering Eyewear (formerly Manufacture Cartier Lunettes) and the participation in Trentino Eyewear Industry in 2019, in France and Italy respectively, this operation represents another stage in the industrial development strategy of Kering Eyewear. Finalization of the deal is expected in the second quarter of 2023.

“We are happy to welcome Unt into the Kering Eyewear family – he declares in a note Roberto Vedovotto, president and CEO of Kering Eyewear -. I greatly admire the outstanding work Unt has done thus far and we are thrilled to begin this new venture with a trusted and deeply esteemed partner. The acquisition of Unt, a historical and high-quality supplier of Manufacture Kering Eyewear, represents not only the opportunity to create an integrated platform for luxury eyewear, with factories of excellence, the best talents and manufacturing skills, but also the opportunity to further support the Jura district”.